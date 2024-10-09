THESE METS: New York Takes 2-1 NLDS Lead With Game 3 Win

The two Mets to hit home runs in New York's NLDS Game 3 win, Pete Alonso and Jesse Winker - Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — These New York Mets…

A team that just doesn’t seem to back down and is never out of it. Resilient to say the least.

From Grimace, to OMG, to Playoff Pumpkins — all creating amusing yet legitimate rally cries. And then to carry it over to Tuesday night as a party occurred outside of Citi Field with the Amazin’ faithful celebrating a 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, which puts the Mets up 2-1 in the best of five National League Division Series.

In route to their first NLDS home win since October 12, 2015 (Game 3 of the NLDS vs. LAD), in their very-first home game since Sunday, September 22nd, also against the Phillies, Pete Alonso, and Jesse Winker, led the way, each going yard off of Philadelphia’s star-studded right-hander Aaron Nola.

On both swings of the bat, you could feel Citi Field’s sold out crowd of 44,073 erupt.

And to add to the sentiment of ‘these New York Mets,’ as Alonso, in the bottom second inning, and Winker, during the home half of the fourth, trotted around the bases — several Grimaces (fans dressed up as the McDonald’s famous purple character) jumped along in celebration while others waved OMG signs in the air.

Yep. Only for these New York Mets. A resilient bunch.

In a span of 16 days, dating back to their series finale vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, September 29th, followed by a doubleheader in Atlanta to clinch a postseason spot as the third and final Wild Card spot, then back to Milwaukee for a three-game WC Series, and now, one win away from advancing to the NLCS — these Mets have transcended on moments that franchise’s experience throughout a decade’s worth of seasons.

Forgive me for missing a few: Francisco Lindor’s go-ahead ninth inning HR @ Atlanta, Alonso’s clutch HR @ Milwaukee in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card, an unbelievable comeback on a five-run eighth inning to win Game 1 of the NLDS @ Philadelphia last Saturday, Mark Vientos’ ninth inning game-tying home run the next day in the Mets’ Game 2 NLDS loss, Sean Manaea’s pitching clinic of seven shutout innings with three hits, two walks, and five strikeouts in New York’s Game 3 NLDS win.

“The amount of resiliency that this team has is just truly incredible,” said Alonso following Tuesday’s NLDS Game 3 win. “I mean, now in the postseason to be doing what we’re doing as a group, it’s really special.

“I mean, this is really special stuff here. You can’t make it up.”

“At the end of the day we’re all just big kids,” stated Manaea. “And when you get to have fun and support each other and just be boys, really cool, special things can happen. And I think that’s what happened with the staff. Not just the staff, but the whole team. There’s a lot of silly things that we do.

“At the end of the day it’s just — it grows us together. Yeah, at the end of the day we’re just having fun and try to win ball games.”

What’s Next For These Mets?

New York, up 2-1 in the best of five series, will look to clinch the NLDS tonight, Wednesday, October 9th, in Queens, as first pitch for Game 4 is scheduled for 5:08 PM ET with television coverage on Fox Sports 1.

Philadelphia’s Venezuelan left-hander Ranger Suárez will take the mound with the Phillies on the brink of elimination while the Mets are slated to go with Colombian southpaw José Quintana.

