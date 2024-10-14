Letters from the Beyond: From George Taylor to Dave Roberts – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De George Taylor a Dave Roberts

My much admired Dave:

You are at the top of your current world, which is what you deserve, for being a good manager, for being a patient person and for being a baseball expert.

The Dodgers have been a team with a bombastic name for many years, and you have entered the world of highly prestigious managers very early on.

I inform you that I was the first manager in the history of the Dodgers, in 1884, when we were not yet called the Dodgers, but the Brooklyn Atlantics.

Friend Dave, we did so badly in that inaugural year of the club, that as soon as we made the last out of the season, I was fired. And rightly so. Imagine, we finished with 40-64 and five ties. The ties in that era were because there were no lights in the stadiums. And if the sun went down and we were tied, that’s how the scoreboard would go down in history.

By the way, I’ll tell you what the Dodgers owner who invented the move to Los Angeles, Walter O’Malley, told friends:

The people of Brooklyn hated O’Malley so much for taking the Dodgers, that if a fan there had a revolver with only two bullets and was locked in a room with Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin and O’Malley, who would he shoot?

The answer was: O’Malley twice.

I understand your deep patience, inherited from your Japanese mother and because, in addition, you were born in Naha, Japan. Of course, your father, a native of our United States, does. But with your extensive patience and everything else, you have to withstand a lot of pressure.

Because you have in your hands the best roster of the 30 this year. You have been given a group of players, of which all other managers would be happy with one of them in their own clubhouse.

For example, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinabu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, Freddie Freeman, Brusdar Graterol, Jack Flaherty, Chris Taylor, Austin Bernes… I could go on with names and surnames, but space is space.

True, all of them are of very high quality, and they also play with enormous dedication to the team in search of victory in each and every game.

I think everything will work out for you, friend Dave, and that you will win even the World Series. But you must be mentally prepared for the other scenario.

Baseball is just one sport. The most difficult and the most surprising of all. It is already old saying that a small stone in the path of a ground ball can change the result of a game, so the best team does not always win. Sometimes the other guy wins.

Of course, we are optimists above all, but I want you to stay in good health.

You know, Dave, how much I love you, admire you, and wish you well… Hugs,

George.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De George Taylor para Dave Roberts

Mi muy admirado Dave:

Estás en la cúspide de tu mundo actual, lo que mereces, por buen mánager, por persona paciente y por conocedor del beisbol.

Los Dodgers son un equipo de nombre rimbombante hace muchos años, y tú has entrado muy pronto al mundo de los mánagers de gran prestigio.

Te informo que fui el primer mánager en la historia de los Dodgers, en 1884, cuando aún no nos llamaban Dodgers, sino Brooklyn Atlantics.

Amigo Dave, nos fue tan mal en aquel año inaugural del club, que apenas nos hicieron el último out de la temporada, me despidieron. Y con razón. Imagínate, terminamos con 40-64 y cinco empates. Lo de esos empates en tal época, era porque no había alumbrados en los estadios. Y si se nos iba el sol y estábamos empatados, así quedaba la pizarra para la historia.

De paso, te cuento, lo que el mismo propietario de los Dodgers que inventó la mudanza para Los Ángeles, Walter O’Malley, refería ante amigos:

La gente de Brooklyn odiaba tanto a O’Malley por haberse llevado a los Dodgers, que si un fanático de allá tenía un revólver con solo dos balas y estaba encerrado en una habitación con Adolfo Hitler, José Stalin y O’Malley, ¿a quienes les dispararía?

La respuesta era: A O’Malley dos veces.

Comprendo tu profunda paciencia, heredada de tu madre japonesa y porque, además, naciste en Naha, Japón. Claro, tu padre sí, nativo de nuestro Estados Unidos. Pero con tu amplia paciencia y todo lo demás, has de soportar muchas presiones.

Porque tienes en tus manos al mejor roster de los 30 de este año. Te han dotado de un grupo de peloteros, de los cuales todos los demás mánagers, se conformarían con uno de ellos en el clubhouse propio.

Por ejemplo, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinabu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernández, Freddie Freeman, Brusdar Graterol, Jack Flaherty, Chris Taylor, Austin Bernes… podría seguir con nombres y apellidos, pero el espacio es el espacio.

Cierto, todos ellos de muy alta calidad, juegan además, con una enorme entrega al equipo en busca de la victoria en cada uno y en todos los juegos.

Creo que todo te saldrá bien, amigo Dave, y que ganarás hasta la Serie Mundial. Pero debes estar mentalmente preparado para el otro panorama.

El beisbol es solamente un deporte. El más difícil y el más sorpresivo de todos. Ya es viejo el decir que una piedrecita en el camino de un roletazo, puede cambiar el resultado de un juego, por lo que no siempre gana el mejor equipo. A veces gana el otro.

Por supuesto, somos optimistas ante todo, pero quiero que tu salud siga rozagante.

Ya sabes, Dave, cuanto te quiero, te admiro y lo que te deseo… Abrazos,

George.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5