It is better to go to bed hungry than to rise in debt… Benjamin Franklin.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – In Benjamin’s time, 1706-1790, that was surely true. But today, having credit is more convenient than having a fortune; and the only way to get credit is to rise in debt and pay it on time.

-o-o-o-

** Pete Rose, not only remains without the honors of Cooperstown, but the Reds gave up on paying him an announced tribute at the Cincinnati stadium, due to a certain guerrilla among the mourners. But Pete and his memory are permanently honored by all of us who love baseball…

** Since the Rays’ home was left roofless by Milton’s fury, for three seasons the team will have as its home the George Steinbrenner Field, in Tampa, where the Yankees train and the Class A team from the Bronx plays. That park is the largest in the minors and can hold up to 11 thousand spectators. By 2028 they will have finished the new Rays stadium, which will be built in St. Petersburg…

** Arturo Moreno, the worst team owner in the Major Leagues, tries to apologize for having let Shohei Ohtani go, pointing out the failures of the long and expensive contracts of Mike Trout, 37 million 100 thousand dollars annually until 2030, and of Anthony Rendón, 38 million 500 thousand each year, until 2026. But he signed those himself. The total in 2024: Angels, 63-99, last in the division. Dodgers, 98-64, the best record in the two leagues and on the way to the World Series…

-o-o-o-

Your Honor: I don’t need a lawyer, because I’m here to tell the truth and nothing but the truth… Kid Kill-for-nothing.

-o-o-o-

** Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is calling for the postseason format to be changed and the series for division titles to be raised from five to seven games. He made the statement through Larry Brown Sports. And he pointed out how wild-card teams have won a few series against division champions, he believes, because they go five days without playing…

** Few believe the Mets can win this series against the Dodgers. The Mets are overpowered, it’s true, but the Dodgers are superior on paper. Ultimately, it’s all a good battle between Shoei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor… I say, right?…

-o-o-0-

Well, this pitcher looked up to Heaven and prayed, while the batter crossed himself and also looked up to Heaven. Now, what do I do?… Father God.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Sin homenaje Pete Rose Dolientes contra los Rojos

“Es mejor acotarse con hambre, que levantarse con deudas”… Benjamín Franklin.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – En la época de Benjamín, 1706-1790, seguramente eso era así. Pero hoy día, tener crédito es más conveniente que poseer fortuna; y la única manera de lograr crédito, es levantándose con deudas y pagándolas a tiempo.

-o-o-o-

** Pete Rose, no solo permanece sin los honores de Cooperstown, sino que los Rojos desistieron de rendirle un anunciado homenaje en el estadio de Cincinnati, por cierta guerrilla entre los deudos. Pero Pete y su memoria son homenajeados permanentemente, por todos los que amamos el beisbol…

** Como la casa de los Rays quedó sin techo por la furia de Milton, durante tres temporadas el equipo tendrá como casa el George Steinbrenner Field, de Tampa, donde entrenan los Yankees y juega el equipo Clase A de El Bronx. Ese parque es el más grande de las menores y puede recibir hasta 11 mil espectadores. Para 2028 ya habrán terminado el nuevo estadio de los Rays, que construirán en St. Petersburg…

** Arturo Moreno, el peor propietario de equipo en Grandes Ligas, intenta disculparse por haber dejado libre a Shohei Ohtani, señalando los fracasos de los largos y costosos contratos de Mike Trout, 37 millones 100 mil dólares anuales hasta 2030, y de Anthony Rendón, 38 millones 500 mil cada año, hasta 2026. Pero esos los firmó él mismo. El total en 2024: Angelinos, 63-99, últimos en la división. Dodgers. 98-64, el mejor récord de las dos Ligas y camino a la Serie Mundial…

-o-o-o-

“Señor Juez: no necesito abogado, porque vengo a decir la verdad y nada más que la verdad”… Kid Mata-por-nada.

-o-o-o-

** El mánager de los Dodgers, Dave Roberts, pide que cambien el formato de la postemporada y eleven de cinco a siete juegos las series por los títulos divisionales. Lo expuso a través de Larry Brown Sports. Y señaló cómo los quipos vía wild-cards les han ganado unas cuantas series a campeones de la división, cree él, porque estos permanecen cinco días sin jugar…

** Pocos creen que los Mets puedan ganarles esta serie a los Dodgers. Los Mets están crecidos, es cierto, pero los Dodgers son superiores en el papel. Finalmente, todo es una buena batalla entre Shoei Ohtani y Francisco Lindor… Digo yo, ¿no?…

-o-o-0-

“Pero bueno, este pitcher miró al Cielo y rezó, a la vez que el bateador se santiguó y también miró al Cielo. Ahora, ¿qué hago?”… Papá Dios.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5