Mets Owner Wants Three Casinos – Tres Casinos Quiere el Dueño de los Mets

“The Yankees of my era got luckier the more hits we got”… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – As announced this week, in all seriousness, because this is very serious, Mets owner Steve Cohen intends to fill Citi Field with betting booths during Mets games.

You can bet on the Mets winning, just as you can bet on them losing, on Pete Alonso getting on base or on Francisco Lindor not sweating today, but Edwin Diaz will.

Exaggerated?!

No, sir. Mr. Cohen, who is, according to Forbes, the 100th billionaire in the world, wants to rise in that category to the top, to occupy the number one spot.

For that reason, and since the New York authorities announced that they will grant franchises for three casinos in the city, the gentleman has said that he does not want one, but all three, to build three buildings on the land. where Shea Stadium was and turn it into a kind of casino super market or branch of Las Vegas.

Well, even if it seems like an exaggeration, or the dream of a drug addict up to his elbows, the truth is that I have been informed of this by the people at https://www.sportsboom.com/betting/, not only a very serious firm, but also experts in the American world of betting.

Of course, the fact that Mr. Cohen wants to own casinos, if it is something legal, would not affect baseball in any way, if it were not for the fact that, in addition to being the owner of the National League team in New York, that land where he plans to build his betting paradise is next to Citi Field. That is, the ball from any home run could fall on a roulette wheel and alter the result of that gaming table.

Amazing how the people of this world has changed!… In 1876, the second Major League, the National League, was founded to replace the National Association, which had been in operation since 1871, overwhelmed by the fact that it was controlled by gamblers.

Now, they are destroying the Tropicana casino in Las Vegas to build the stadium that the Athletics will occupy on that land, while Cohen runs after casino franchises and, perhaps, the other team owners will invent some baseball-themed slot machines to install in each row of seats in their stadiums.

Are we going to allow gamblers to take over baseball again, 105 years after the Black Sox?

I only ask God that he finds us confessed.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Tres Casinos Quiere el Dueño de los Mets

Los Yankees de mi época teníamos más suerte mientras más hits bateábamos… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Por lo anunciado esta semana, con toda seriedad, porque la cosa es muy seria, el propietario de los Mets, Steve Cohen, pretende llenar Citi Field de puestos para apostar durante los juegos de los Mets.

Se podrá apostar a que los Mets ganan, igual a que pierden, a que Pete Alonso se embasa o a que Francisco Lindor no suda hoy, pero Edwin Díaz sí.

¡¿Exagerado?!

No, señor. Mister Cohen, quien es, según Forbes, el multimillonario número 100 del mundo, quiere ascender en ese rubro hasta la cima, hasta ocupar el puesto número uno.

Por eso, y como las autoridades de Nueva York anunciaron que concederán franquicias para tres casinos en la ciudad, el caballero ha dicho que no quiere una, sino las tres, para construir tres edificios en el terreno donde estaba Shea Stadium y convertir aquello en una especie de súper mercado de casinos o sucursal de Las Vegas.

Pues, aún cuando parezca una exageración, o el sueño de un “drogado” hasta el codo, lo cierto es que me lo ha informado la gente de https://www.sportsboom.com/betting/, no solo una firma muy seria, sino también conocedores del mundillo estadounidense de las apuestas.

Por supuesto, que el Sr. Cohen quiera ser dueño de casinos, si es algo legal, en nada afectaría al beisbol, si no fuera que, además de ser el dueño del equipo de la Liga Nacional en Nueva York, ese terreno donde piensa construir su paraíso de los apostadores, está al lado de Citi Field. Es decir, la pelota de cualquier jonrón podría caer sobre una ruleta y alterar el resultado de esa mesa de juego.

¡Cómo hemos cambiado la gente de este mundo!… En 1876, se fundó la segunda Liga Grande, la Nacional, con el objeto de sustituir a la Nacional Association, debido a que funcionaba desde 1871, agobiada porque los apostadores la controlaban.

Ahora, destruyen el casino Tropicana, de Las Vegas, para construir en ese terreno, el estadio que ocuparán los Atléticos, mientras Cohen corre tras las franquicias para casinos y, quizá los demás propietarios de equipos inventarán unas maquinitas traga monedas con el tema del beisbol, para instalarlas en cada fila de sillas en sus estadios.

¿Vamos a permitir que los apostadores se apoderen otra vez del beisbol, 105 años después de los Medias Negras?

Solo le pido a Papa Dios que nos encuentre confesados.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, sin entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com