Garvey Is Campaigning For the U.S’ Senate – Garvey en Campaña Para el Senado Federal

I stopped being an atheist because I didn’t have holidays… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Steve Garvey, now 75 years old and a father of three, was a first baseman for the Dodgers for 14 years and for the Padres for five more seasons, until 1987. He has launched his candidacy recently to represent California in the U.S. Senate.

Garvey, a right-handed, was a great hitter, who left a batting average of close to .300, (.294), hit 272 home runs and knocked home 1,308 runs.

Now, with a smile that fills his face, he is in full campaign mode, promising that he will fight in Congress for a better economy, for more efficient health services, for more affordable prices for what we buy every day, like gasoline; and to end the thug life.

Amazing Mets

The Mets have been called amazing since 1969. And tonight in Los Angeles, they have the opportunity to tie the series with the Dodgers at three, after they beat them the night before at Citi Field without allowing the California pitching to strike out a single batter. In addition, they scored 12 times and allowed six… You’re doing well, guys, you’re doing well!…

-o-o-0-

“When God called out to Adam for eating the apple, he responded as all husbands always do, that it was his wife’s fault”… Prof. Ricardo Peña.

-o-o-o-

Are they Professionals?

Andy Pagés, of the Dodgers, is a native of Havana; Francisco Álvarez, of the Mets, is from Guatire. That is why the guerrilla that has them agitated is in Spanish.

Pagés hit a home run and was enjoying the flight of the ball, before jogging around the bases, which irritated Álvarez to the point of fury.

But the thing is that today most big leaguers do not act like professionals, but rather drunks on the streets in the early hours of Saturday or Sunday.

Seeing a ball travel over the fences is nothing. But those hysterical jumps, the hip-clasping, the screams of the mentally deranged and other displays of immaturity and ridiculousness, are, and very much so.

And the worst thing is that all those fools, with so little in their brains, think that the public loves so much clowning. People pay for a ticket or for television rights to watch baseball, to play baseball. These prudish things are unnecessary, out of the picture and in the way, even if the commissioner, Rob Manfred, has not noticed.

-o-o-o-

I believe in God. My problem is that my husband thinks he is God… Lady Santis.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Garvey en Campaña, Trata de Ser Senador

“Dejé ser ateo porque no tenía días feriados”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Steve Garvey, ahora en sus 75 años y padre de tres, fue primera base de los Dodgers durante 14 años y de los Padres en cinco temporadas más, hasta 1987. Acaba de lanzar su candidatura para senador por California.

Fue Garvey, bateador derecho, un gran chocador, dejó promedio al bate de cerca de .300, .294, disparó 272 jonrones y puso en home mil 308 carreras.

Ahora, con una sonrisa que le llena toda la cara, está en plena campaña, prometiendo que luchará en el Congreso por una mejor economía, por más eficientes servicios de salud, por precios más cómodos de lo que adquirimos a diario, como la gasolina; por acabar con el malandraje.

Asombrosos Mets

A los Mets los han llamado asombrosos desde 1969. Y esta noche en Los Ángeles, tienen la oportunidad de empatar a tres la serie con los Dodgers, después que, en Citi Field, les ganaran antenoche sin permitir al pitcheo californiano dejarles strikeout ni a un solo bateador. Además, les anotaron 12 veces y les permitieron seis… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

-o-o-0-

“Cuando Papá Dios le reclamó a Adam, por haberse comido la manzana, él le respondió como siempre responden todos los maridos, que la culpa fue de su mujer”… Pro. Ricardo Peña.

-o-o-o-

¿Son Profesionales?

Andy Pagés, de los Dodgers, es nativo de La Habana; Francisco Álvarez, de los Mets, es de Guatire. Por eso, la guerrilla que los tiene agitados, es en castellano.

Pagés despachó un jonrón y estuvo disfrutando el vuelo de la pelota, antes de trotar por las bases, lo que irritó a Álvarez hasta la furia.

Pero es que hoy en día la mayoría de los bigleaguers no parecen profesionales, sino borrachitos callejeros en madrugada de sábado para domingo.

Eso de ver una pelota que se va, no es nada. Pero sí lo son, y mucho, esos saltos histéricos, los choques de caderas, los gritos de enajenados mentales y otras muestras de inmadurez y ridiculez.

Y lo peor es que todos esos tontos, con tan poco en el cerebro, creen que al público les encanta tanta payasería.

La gente paga por un boleto o por un derecho de televisión, para ver jugar al beisbol, ju-gar al beis-bol. Esas mojigaterías sobran, están fuera de escena y estorban, aún cuando el comisionado, Rob Manfred, no se haya dado cuenta.

-o-o-o-

“Yo creo en Dios. Mi problema es que mi marido se cree Dios”… Lady Santis.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de "Juan Vené en la Pelota" en la Internet, si entras con: "El deporte vuelve a unirnos".

