Andy Pages: A Dodger Bright Spot

Andy Pages's two homer night in Game 5 of the NLCS must not go unnoticed - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Prior to Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Friday night, where the Dodgers lost to the Mets 12-6 at Citi Field, Los Angeles’ 23-year-old Cuban rookie Andy Pages had yet to record a multi-home run game in his young MLB career.

Not only did the right-handed hitting center-fielder hit on that mark, to make for a Dodger bright spot throughout their Game 5 NLCS loss, but also, on a historical postseason note — Pages, of Havana, Cuba, became the first-ever Cuban-born MLB player to hit multiple home runs in a playoff game.

Andy Pages is the first @Dodgers rookie — and youngest player in franchise history — to homer twice in a postseason game. pic.twitter.com/mUxD0YpW0q — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 19, 2024

Pages’ surge at the plate in Game 5 all started in his first at-bat during the top of the second inning, ripping a single to center field off of Mets’ starting pitcher David Peterson, which was followed by his first blast, a solo shot, in the visiting half of the fourth. His second homer, a three-run bomb, appeared in the following inning, against New York’s reliever Reed Garrett.

Pages, putting his cannon of an arm on full display, as the Mets would not test him with a runner on third in a sacrifice fly situation, along with his powerful bat at the plate, finished 3-4 (two HR) with four RBI, and two runs scored in Friday’s loss.

Three hits total, just the fourth time in his MLB career where he has totaled three hits or more — (April 24, May 3, June 1 and NLCS Game 5). And more on that Dodger bright spot: 116 regular season contests played throughout his first big league campaign, marking 13 home runs overall, just to smash two on one October Friday night…

“I felt great at the plate,” he said through an interpreter as the best of seven NLCS moves back to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Sunday with the Dodgers leading 3-2. “I had a great game but the team didn’t win and that’s the only thing I care about.”

“We’ll be ready to go on Sunday.”

