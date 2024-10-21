Letters from the Beyond: From George Steinbrenner to Hal Steinbrenner – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De George Steinbrenner para Hal Steinbrenner

My dear boy:

I would have signed Juan Soto at the beginning of this year’s season. Now that his contract is up, agent Scott Boras will be having a field day, putting together the scheming he knows how to do, to twist the negotiations in his favor.

The first thing he will get will be an offer from the Mets, perhaps another from the Dodgers and one more from the Red Sox. And from the $31 million that the Dominican received this year, he will raise it to $70 million, to equal Shohei Ohtani. And since Juan is only 25 years old, he will want to be signed in the Bronx, like the Japanese in Los Angeles, for 10 seasons.

Will that be a bad deal?

No. Of course not, but last May we were able to sign him for the same 10 seasons, for about $500 million.

Anyway, dear Hal, sign him as soon as possible. That trio he has completed with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge is wonderful. Lots of power. And Judge and he also hit for high averages.

On the other hand, Juan is a special player. He does what he has to do when the team needs him, like that three-run homer in Cleveland to put us on the heights of the World Series. And Juan is also a tremendous outfielder, which most people don’t get to see when it comes to someone so good with the bat.

Hal: Don’t be disgusted by putting the team’s money into contracts for good players. The bad thing is paying them, even if it’s little, to the bad ones.

Players like Juan Soto revalue the club. Never forget that in 1973, I bought a battered and discredited Yankees for 10 million dollars. And now Sportico says that this year we are valued at seven thousand 930 million.

Of course, in 2023 we had revenues of $720 million.

That economic progress began 50 years ago, when in February 1974, I astonished the world by signing free agent pitcher Jim (Catfish) Hunter for $3.5 million for five seasons, the highest ever salary of any player. What a scandal!

The next day, people were not talking about baseball, but about Catfish and the Yankees. The next day the Yankees were no longer valued at $3.5 million more, but at $20 million more.

The Yankees, dear Hal, have not become what they are by good luck, or by twists of fate. We own the most valuable franchise in baseball, because we have worked for it. And in that work, an important thing has been to invest in good players, like Juan Soto.

You know, Hall, how much I love you…

But please make sure that the Yankees never stop being the Yankees…

Hugs from your father.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De George Steinbrenner para Hal Steinbrenner

Mi querido muchacho:

Yo hubiera firmado a Juan Soto al comenzar la temporada de este año. Ahora, cuando ha terminado su contrato, el agente Scott Boras, se dará banquete, armando las grisapas que sabe armar, para enredar a su favor las negociaciones.

Lo primero que conseguirá será una oferta de los Mets, quizá otra de los Dodgers y una más de los Medias Rojas. Y de los $31 millones que cobró el quisqueyano este año, lo elevará a $70 millones, para igualarlo con Shohei Ohtani. Y como Juan solo ha cumplido 25 años, querrá que se le firme en El Bronx, como al japonés en Los Ángeles, para 10 temporadas.

¿Será mal negocio eso?

No. Claro que no, pero en mayo pasado pudimos firmarlo para las mismas 10 temporadas, por unos $500 millones.

En todo caso, querido Hal, fírmalo lo antes posible. Ese trío que él ha completado con Giancarlo Stanton y Aaron Judge, es maravilloso. Mucho poder. Y además, Judge y él, también batean para altos promedios.

Por otra parte, Juan es un pelotero especial. Hace lo que debe hacer cuando el equipo lo necesita, como ese jonrón de tres carreras en Cleveland para encaramarnos en las alturas de la Serie Mundial. Y Juan también es tremendo outfielder, lo que la mayoría no llega a observar cuando se trata de alguien tan bueno con el bate.

Hal: Que no te dé asco poner el dinero del equipo en contratos de buenos peloteros. Lo malo es pagarles, aún cuando sea poco, a los malos.

Los jugadores como Juan Soto revalorizan el club. No olvides nunca que en 1973, compré unos aporreados y desacreditados Yankees por 10 millones de dólares. Y ahora Sportico dice que este año estamos valorados en siete mil 930 millones.

Por supuesto, en 2023 tuvimos ingresos de $720 millones.

Ese progreso económico comenzó, hace 50 años, cuando en febrero de 1974, asombré al mundo al firmar al pitcher, agente libre, Jim (Catfish) Hunter, por tres millones 500 mil dólares para cinco temporadas, lo que ningún pelotero había cobrado jamás. Tremendo escándalo.

Al día siguiente, la gente no hablaba de beisbol, sino de Catfish y de los Yankees. Al día siguiente los Yankees ya no estaban evaluados en tres millones 500 mil dólares más, sino en $20 millones más.

Los Yankees, querido Hal, no han llegado a ser lo que son por buena suerte, ni por arrebatos del destino. Poseemos la franquicia más valiosa del beisbol, porque hemos trabajado para eso. Y en ese trabajo, algo importante ha sido invertir en buenos peloteros, como Juan Soto.

Ya sabes, Hall, cuánto te quiero…

Pero, por favor, procura que los Yankees nunca dejen de ser los Yankees…

Abrazos de tu padre.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5