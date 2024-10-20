JUAN OF JUAN: Soto’s Heroics in ALCS Game 5 sends Yankees to World Series

The Generational Juan: Juan Soto propels the Yankees to their first World Series appearance in 15 years - Image Credit: MLB

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Yankees acquired Juan Soto this past offseason for one major reason, the ultimate reason. To get the franchise back to where they belong — on top of the American League, and representatives of the AL in the World Series for the first time since 2009.

15 years in the making, as the Yankees are officially headed back to the World Series.

THE @YANKEES ARE AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONS FOR THE 41st TIME IN FRANCHISE HISTORY! NEXT STOP: THE WORLD SERIES! #CLINCHED (MLB x @BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/uVmfxxI1qK — MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2024

“We’re right where we belong,” stated Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman on clinching the AL pennant, with Soto, the Yankees’ major trade acquisition, leading the way. “That was the whole purpose of going all in.”

“We gave up a lot and it was a one-year deal for a lot of money. And so it was a big chess move, no doubt about it, that was designed to increase our chances. And it did.”

For Soto, 25, hailing from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the ‘Generational Juan’ was nine-years-old when the Yankees last clinched an AL pennant. Essentially, a youngster at that point — watching Derek Jeter, Alex Rodríguez, Robinson Canó, and the Bronx Bombers transcend on historic postseason moments from afar — ones that are still talked about to this day across the baseball industry.

Now, as we all witnessed, Soto’s 2024 ALCS Game 5 three-run go-ahead blast on Saturday night in Cleveland, will live amongst those legendary Yankee moments.

Simply, a ‘Juan of a Kind Moment.’

To set the scene, in the top of the tenth inning, with ALCS Game 5 tied up at two apiece, and Guardians’ reliever Hunter Gaddis on the mound — two runners on base, and two down — Soto, with ice in his veins, fought off and spoiled every pitch thrown before connecting on a 1-2, 95-MPH four-seam fastball — the seventh pitch of the at-bat.

“I mean, I was all over him. I was all over him — that was the only thing I was thinking,” said Soto of his memorable at-bat while the Yankees celebrated clinching the AL pennant on Progressive Field’s infield.

“I was just saying to myself, ‘you are all over that guy, you are all over that guy. He ain’t got anything.’ And just to try to make good contact and I did.”

With the clutch three-run homer, Soto joined his manager Aaron Boone as the only two Yankees to ever record an extra-inning HR in a postseason series-clinching win (Boone: 2003 ALCS Game 7 & Soto: 2024 ALCS Game 5). As poetic as an October moment can be.

"THAT MIGHT BE THE GREATEST AT-BAT I'VE EVER SEEN!" pic.twitter.com/zUB8MfHavI — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 20, 2024

And just to add to the baseball poetry, Soto secured the final out in right field during the bottom of the tenth inning, which sealed the deal for the Yankees in capturing the 2024 AL pennant.

“This is great, this is a great feeling,” Soto said on heading to the World Series after the Yankees’ 5-2 ALCS Game 5 win.

“We’ve been doing this since day one. Another goal. Man, we’re all going the way.”

American League Champions React To Soto’s Heroics In ALCS Game 5

“The crazy part is that it’s not surprising. It’s like you’re sitting there and waiting for it. He’s just an amazing, amazing hitter. What an at-bat. What a swing. We’re going to the dance.” -Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone

“It was unreal. It looked like he was stealing balls out of the catcher’s glove. Anything they had for him, he just had an answer. To be ready, on time for that high heat, to take us to the World Series, it was pure Juan fashion.” -2024 ALCS MVP Giancarlo Stanton

“He loves these moments. He’s so prepared because he takes every at-bat like he took this at-bat tonight. It kinda looks like he sleepwalks right through it and drills a ball to dead center.” -Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole

