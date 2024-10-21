WATCH: Dodgers clinch National League pennant, advance to Fall Classic for first time since 2020

And the Dodgers clinch the National League pennant! LA advances to the #WorldSeries for the fourth time in the last eight years ⚾️🏆
Next up: #Yankees vs. #Dodgers on the grand stage — the 2024 Fall Classic #LatinoSports #MLB #Postseason pic.twitter.com/iIgAURi5Z7
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) October 21, 2024
"The best decision I made in my career was to come here because I know this team wins, I like to win and here we are going to the #WorldSeries." – Teoscar Hernández@Dodgers | @SieraSantos pic.twitter.com/vRf3uQqwlG
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 21, 2024
"Four more wins. Work to be done. Let's go, boys!"
Fire us up, Dave Roberts 😤 #Postseason pic.twitter.com/2m6rT3oxIf
— MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2024
