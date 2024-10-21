WATCH: Dodgers clinch National League pennant, advance to Fall Classic for first time since 2020

And the Dodgers clinch the National League pennant! LA advances to the #WorldSeries for the fourth time in the last eight years ⚾️🏆

Next up: #Yankees vs. #Dodgers on the grand stage — the 2024 Fall Classic #LatinoSports #MLB #Postseason pic.twitter.com/iIgAURi5Z7

— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) October 21, 2024