Rodón, Stanton and Soto play part in Yankees capturing AL Pennant

Latino Trio: Carlos Rodón, Giancarlo Stanton, and Juan Soto, each play major parts in Yankees' Game 5 ALCS win to send New York to the World Series - Image Credit: MLB and David Dermer/Imagn Images

NEW YORK, NY — Carlos Rodón, Giancarlo Stanton, and Juan Soto — a trio of Yankee Latinos — played a major part in New York’s American League pennant clinching win on Saturday night in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Guardians.

Rodón’s Solid Game 5 ALCS Outing

Cuban-American Carlos Rodón was solid in his Game 5 ALCS outing, totaling 4.2 innings, while giving up two runs and striking out six batters.

Carlos Rodón, 96mph ⛽️ (home plate view) pic.twitter.com/O5dNeUnbWQ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 20, 2024

With all the noise surrounding him this season, the 31-year-old left-hander was the best starting pitcher for the Yankees in the ALCS (two starts), striking out 15 batters in 10.2 innings with an ERA of 2.65.

Postseason Stanton named ALCS MVP

Yankees’ designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is on a historic postseason run, completely changing the narrative on how most fans in pinstripes feel about him. The 34-year-old Puerto Rican-American was awarded the ALCS MVP for his epic performance that saw him hit four home runs, drive in seven runs, and put together an OPS of 1.222 in 18 at-bats.

ALCS MVP = BIG G pic.twitter.com/HzzQNuvZWI — MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2024

He’s compiled five homers this postseason (1 in the ALDS + 4 in the ALCS), making for 15 overall in his career — only seven home runs shy of tying Puerto Rican outfielder Bernie Williams for the most in Yankee history.

A Juanderful Night

Dominican superstar Juan Soto caught the final out of the game in right field, which officially punched the Yankees’ ticket to the World Series. It was fitting for Soto to catch the last out since he had a three-run go-ahead home run against Hunter Gaddis in the 10th inning to put the Yankees in front, 5-2.

The former LatinoMVP has helped change the dynamic of the team and it showed during their postgame on-the-field celebration with Yankee fans in Cleveland already chanting to re-sign him as owner Hal Steinbrenner was holding the ALCS trophy.

The 25-year-old Soto will have a historical free agency this offseason as the stakes have now gotten even higher for the Yankees to re-sign him — already carving out a great postseason career winning the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019 against the Houston Astros, and adding more to it in pinstripes this October.

For his postseason career, Soto has 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 144 Postseason at-bats.

"RE-SIGN SOTO" chants are LOUD 🗣️ Soto is loving it too 😂 (via @andrewcgolden)pic.twitter.com/PsqsJTzgJS — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2024

“Pay my guy $700 million,” his teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. said of the pending free agency.

Similarly, manager Aaron Boone, stated: “He (Soto) loves the game of baseball and that’s usually a common trait for great players. He’s one of the guys. I don’t have to worry about him.”

The ALCS MVP Stanton added: “We need him to stay. He’s gonna stay. We gotta bring it home (a World Series), and then we’ll bring him home.”

LatinoMVP Note: All three of Stanton, Soto, and Rodón are former LatinoMVP award winners — Stanton (2014 NL LatinoMVP), Soto (2021 NL LatinoMVP), and Rodón (2021 NL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year).

World Series Drought

It’s been a long wait for the Yankees to return to the Fall Classic since their last appearance was 15 years ago in 2009. Basically, a whole generation of Yankee fans that haven’t even seen the organization play in the World Series. But, that all changed on Saturday in Cleveland, thanks to Rodón, Stanton, Soto, and efforts from up-and-down the Yankees’ ALCS roster.

THE @YANKEES ARE AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONS FOR THE 41st TIME IN FRANCHISE HISTORY! NEXT STOP: THE WORLD SERIES! #CLINCHED (MLB x @BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/uVmfxxI1qK — MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2024

Their 15-year absence in the Fall Classic was tied for the longest drought of not reaching the World Series since Babe Ruth helped guide them to their first championship in 1923. Now the Yankees must win it to avoid being on the wrong side of their team’s history since there has never been a 16-year gap between World Series championships.

Looking Ahead

The Yankees will get some much-needed rest with Game 1 of the World Series starting on Friday, October 25 on FOX, as they await the winner of the NLCS between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. If the Mets advance, there will be the first Subway Series since 2000, in which the Yankees won in five games.

For the 41st time, the American League Championship trophy belongs to the @Yankees. pic.twitter.com/5yusciFH1z — MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2024

The Yankees would have home-field advantage against the Mets, but would start on the road if the Dodgers win the NL pennant.

