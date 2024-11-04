Letters from the Beyond: From Charles Redbourn to Denny McLain – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Charles Redbourn a Denny McLain 

Dear Denny:

I know you are very well ensconced in your mansion in Detroit, enjoying your 80th birthday.

I am writing to you because you were the last winner of 30 games in a Major League season, with your 31-6, 1.96, in 1968, for the Tigers; and because I have been the pitcher with the most wins in a season, 60-12, 1.38 in 1884, 140 years ago.

Listen, they talk and write a lot about records that are difficult to beat and they never mention this one of mine. But I consider it to be one of the least attainable. Who and when is going to win 60 times in a season!?

That is to say, I am writing to you because I admire your great work, which amazed the baseball world, 31 victories in 1968!, something that was not common back then.

Because times change. During my time I threw my fastball, which was very fast, a curveball and a changeup. Now the guys from the Academies, throw up to 10 different things. That’s why I think that they hardly work for more than five or six innings per game and even less, reach 300 victories.

The last pitchers to win 300 times are Roger Clemens, until 2007, 354-184, 3.12; Gregg Maddux, 355-227, 3.16, he retired in 2008; and Randy Johnson, 303-166. 3.29 through 2009.

The active pitchers with the most wins are Justin Verlander, 41, with 244; Zack Greinke, also 41, with 223; Max Scherzer, 40, with 203; Clayton Kershaw, 36, with 200 wins; Adam Wainwright, 43, with 196 games won.

There is no 300-game winner in the near future my dear Denny.

This year there were two 18-game winners, Chris Sale, Braves, 18-3, 2.38 and Terik Skubal, Tigers, 18-4, 2.39. And also another who managed to win 16 times, the Puerto Rican from Bayamón, José Berríos, of the Blue Jays, 16-11, 3.60.

Anyway, dear friend Denny, I find it very interesting to watch the notable changes that are taking place in pitching.

The transformation of the bullpen has had a lot to do with it. Before, the relievers were old fatsos who had been starters. Now they prepare pitchers to relieve in the middle of the games, as well as to close them.

The most notable case has been that of the Panamanian, Mariano Rivera, trained since the minors to be a closer, until being unanimously elected to the Hall of Fame.

Another of the most significant changes has been salaries. My highest salary was four thousand five hundred dollars for a season. And before, I earned only two thousand.

It has been a pleasure to write to you, dear friend Denny.

Hugs,

Charles.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Charles Redbourn a Denny McLain

Admirado Denny:

Ya sé que estás muy bien instalado en tu mansión de Detroit, disfrutando de tus 80 años de edad.

Te escribo porque fuiste el último ganador de 30 juegos en una temporada de Grandes Ligas, con tus 31-6, 1.96, de 1968, para los Tigres; y porque he sido el pitcher con más victorias en una temporada, 60-12, 1.38 en 1884, hace 140 años.

Óyeme, hablan y escriben mucho de récord difíciles de batir y nunca mencionan este mío. Pero considero que es de los menos alcanzables. ¿¡Quién y cuándo va ganar 60 veces en una campaña!?

Es decir, te escribo porque admiro ese gran trabajo tuyo, que asombró al mundo del beisbol, ¡31 victorias en 1968!, nada acostumbrado entonces.

Porque los tiempos cambian. En mi época yo tiraba mi recta, que era muy veloz, curva y cambio. Ahora los muchachos, desde las Academias, lanzan hasta 10 cosas diferentes. Por eso creo que, difícilmente, laboran durante más de cinco o seis innings por juego y menos pueden llegar a 300 victorias.

Los últimos en ganar 300 veces han sido, Roger Clemens, hasta 2007, 354-184, 3.12; Gregg Maddux, 355-227, 3.16, se retiró en 2008; y Randy Johnson, 303-166. 3.29 hasta 2009.

Los pitchers activos con más victorias son, Justin Verlander, de 41 años, con 244; Zack Greinke, igualmente 41 años, con 223; Max Scherzer, 40 años y 203; Clayton Kershaw, 36 años, 200 victorias, Adam Wainwright, 43, 196 juegos ganados.

No hay en el futuro cercano, un ganador de 300 juegos, mi querido Denny.

Este año hubo dos ganadores de 18 juegos, Chris Sale, de los Bravos, 18-3, 2.38 y Terik Skubal, Tigres, 18-4, 2.39. Y también otro que logró ganar 16 veces, el boricua de Bayamón, José Berríos, de los Blue Jays,16-11, 3.60.

De todas maneras, amigo Denny, me parece muy interesante observar los notables cambios que se van operando en el pitcheo.

Mucho ha tenido que ver la transformación del bullpen. Antes los relevistas eran viejos barrigones que habían sido abridores. Ahora preparan a lanzadores para relevar en medio de los juegos, igual que para cerrarlos.

El caso más notable, ha sido el del panameño, Mariano Rivera, entrenado desde las menores para ser cerrador, hasta ser elegido por unanimidad para El Hall de la Fama.

Otro de los cambios más significativos ha sido el salarial. Mi mayor sueldo fueron cuatro mil 500 dólares por un temporada. Y antes cobré solamente dos mil.

Ha sido un placer escribirte amigo Denny.

Abrazos,

Charles.

