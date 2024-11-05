Looking for Someone to Accept $8 Million – Buscan a Quién Donarle $8 Millones

“Things at the Palace… always go slowly”… A typical joke.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Tuesday and Wednesday, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. If you write to me, please don’t forget to send your first and last name, plus the place where you write from. Very thankful.

Cristina Rivadavia, from Santo Domingo, asks: “To what person or entity should I donate eight million dollars, of the 10 that I had left after divorcing a Major League baseball player, whose name I reserve? I need to get rid of that money, because taking care of $10 million is too much of a problem, with two million I have more than enough.”

Dear friend Cris: I have always believed that the International Red Cross is a serious, honest organization with notable objectives, so it deserves all the help we can offer. Good luck.

Ricardo V. Alvarado, from Maturín, asks: “Years ago you published about left-handed catchers who have played in the Major Leagues. Now I need that story for a paper I was asked to do at the University. Can you publish it again, please?”

Dear friend Rich…: The truth is that, until the middle of the 19th century, in the United States left-handers were considered a bad omen. That is why the first Major League, the National Association (1871-1875), played with very few left-handers in all positions and only one catcher. Something similar occurred in the beginnings of the National League, founded in 1876.

There have been left-handed catchers, but very few, because most of the batters (seven out of 10) are right-handed, and they would hinder the left-handed catcher when throwing to the bases. Right-handed catchers have an empty spot in seven out of 10 cases. Besides, this is a right-handed world, note that there are no left-handed pants, no left-handed cars, and no left-handed computers.

There have been 17 left-handed catchers in the majors, the last, Benny Distefano, in 1989, three games with the Pirates. The others: Fergy Malone, 157 games, 1871-84; Bill Harbidge, 128, 1875-84; Stan Trott, 272, 1880-88; John Humphries, 75, 1883-84; Dave Oldfield, 35, 1883-86; Mike Hines, 99, 1883-888; Sy Sutcliffe, 186, 1884-92; Pop Tate, 202, 1885-1890; Art Twineham, 52, 1893-1894; Jack Clements, 1873, 1884-1900; Fred Tenney, 69, 1894-1895 and 1896-1898; Homer Hillebrand, 3, 1905; Jiggs Donahue, 79, 1900-1901-1902; Joe Wall, 7, 1901-1905; Dale Long, 2, 1958; Mike Squires, 2, 1980.

Thanks to life which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Buscan a Quién Donarle Ocho Millones de Dólares

“Las cosas de Palacio… siempre van despacio”… Dicharacho castizo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los martes y miércoles, hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, por favor, no olvides enviar nombre y apellido, más el sitio donde me lees. Agradecido

Cristina Rivadavia, de Santo Domingo, pregunta: “¿A qué persona o entidad debo donar ocho millones de dólares, de los 10 que me quedaron tras divorciarme de un pelotero de Grandes Ligas, cuyo nombre me reservo? Necesito salir de ese dinero, porque cuidar $10 millones es demasiada preocupación, con dos millones tengo y me sobra”.

Amiga Cris: Siempre he creído que la Cruz Roja Internacional es una organización, seria, honrada y de notables objetivos, por lo que merece toda la ayuda que podamos ofrecerle. Buena suerte.

Ricardo V. Alvarado, de Maturín, pregunta: “Hace años Ud. publicó acerca de los catchers zurdos que han jugado en Grandes Ligas. Ahora necesito esa historia para un trabajo que me pidieron en la Universidad. ¿Puede publicarlo otra vez, por favor?”

Amigo Rico…: Lo cierto es que, hasta mediados del siglo XIX, en Estados Unidos consideraban a los zurdos, de mal agüero. Por eso, la primera Liga Grande, la National Association (1871-1875), jugó con muy pocos zurdos en todas las posiciones y solamente uno de catcher. Algo parecido ocurrió en los comienzos de la Liga Nacional, fundada en 1876.

Sí ha habido catchers zurdos, pero muy pocos, debido a que la mayoría de los bateadores (siete de cada 10) son derechos, y estorbarían al receptor zurdo para tirar a las bases. Los catchers derechos tienen el ambiente desocupado en siete de cada 10 casos. Además, este es un mundo para derechos, fíjate que no hay braguetas zurdas, ni existen automóviles para zurdos, y tampoco hay computadoras zurdas.

Ha habido 17 catchers zurdos en las Mayores, el último, Benny Distefano, en 1989, tres juegos con los Piratas. Los otros: Fergy Malone, 157 juegos, entre 1871 y 1884; Bill Harbidge, 128, 1875-1884; Stan Trott, 272, 1880-1888; John Humphries, 75, 1883-1884; Dave Oldfield, 35, 1883-1886; Mike Hines, 99, 1883-1888; Sy Sutcliffe, 186, 1884-1892; Pop Tate, 202, 1885-1890; Art Twineham, 52, 1893-1894; Jack Clements, 1873, 1884-1900; Fred Tenney, 69, 1894-1895 y 1896-1898; Homer Hillebrand, 3, 1905; Jiggs Donahue, 79, 1900-1901-1902; Joe Wall, 7, 1901-1905; Dale Long, 2, 1958; Mike Squires, 2, 1980.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, sin entras con: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5