Carroll’s Column: Dodgers On Top Of Baseball World

Moments after the Dodgers secured the final out of Game 5 of the World Series to clinch the Fall Classic and become Champions – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — For the eighth time in their franchise’s history dating back to 1884, the Dodgers are on top of the baseball world, winning the 2024 Fall Classic over the Yankees last week.

You could not blame the Dodgers if on their flight back to LA after beating the Yankees in that error-filled, perfect for Halloween, Game 5 of the World Series if they broke into a beery chorus of “New York, New York.”

The Dodgers, of course, defeated the Mets in six games in the National League Championship Series the prior week.

Mets fans can commiserate with their Yankees’ counterparts when it comes to Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. For years, Mets fans had to endure watching Freeman terrorize their team with big hits when he was a member of the Atlanta Braves. Freeman showed he did not play favorites when it came to the boroughs because he was as dangerous, if not more so, in the Bronx as he was in Queens for so many years. He hit four home runs and drove in a dozen runs as he was named the MVP of the 2024 World Series.

The Dodgers are clearly the best team in baseball, and they were far from being at full strength during the playoffs. They were without top starting pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Tyler Glasnow, who were not on the Dodgers’ roster because they were injured. There is a good chance the Dodgers would have swept both NYC teams if they were healthy.

Yankees outfielder Juan Soto de facto became a free agent as soon as the last out was recorded in the World Series. Instead of simply saying, “I enjoyed my special year with the Yankees, and I hope to return, but I would be cheating myself if I did not test the free agent market,” Soto stated he is open to joining any of the Major League Baseball’s thirty teams if the price is right.

I know Soto’s agent is tough-as-nails Scott Boras, but Boras is Pete Alonso’s agent as well. To his credit, Alonso has spoken of his desire to finish his career as a Met, and how much he enjoys it here. He has also spoken of how his grandparents lived in Queens, and loved it, after they emigrated from Spain.

Worst Moment of 2024 World Series

The worst moment during the World Series came during Game 4 when a pair of hooligan Yankees fans, Austin Capobianco, and John Peter, tried to prevent Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts from catching a foul ball. Capobianco tried to grab Betts’s glove, while Peter held down his wrist. Betts was lucky he was not injured.

Both clowns should have been arrested and prosecuted. Instead, they were escorted out of the game and interviewed by ESPN at a nearby tavern. If the Yankees had miraculously rallied to win the World Series, I am afraid these guys would be revered the way Mets fans will forever salute Grimace and “OMG” for their team’s success in 2024.

An End of an Era at MLB Network

It is the end of an era at the MLB network, as “High Heat,” the entertaining baseball show hosted by Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, was canceled after eleven years.

Bob Costas retires from MLB play-by-play

Bob Costas confirmed he will no longer call baseball games after 44 years. He was criticized in some quarters for his recent work during the American League playoffs where he and Ron Darling called the series the Yankees had with the Royals. Costas was good as ever as a broadcaster, but the criticism clearly rankled him.

He told me he gets a kick out of being referred to as “Astoria native Bob Costas” in this space. “Lloyd, you are the only person who ever refers to me that way!” he chuckled.

Another Jets Moment

The Jets do not win many games, so rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley must be counting his lucky stars his team was able to defeat the Houston Texans by a score of 21-13 last Thursday. Corley celebrated an apparent touchdown too early by letting go of the football before crossing the goal line. An important six points were taken off the scoreboard, and the Texans got the football, because of Corley’s carelessness.

His Jets career could have ended before it had a chance to begin. Winning the game put everyone in a more forgiving mood.

An Overwhelming Success with New York City Marathon

It was perfect weather for Sunday’s New York City Marathon. Netherlands citizen Abdi Nageeye won the men’s division while Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui was the first woman to cross the finish line in Central Park.

USA running fans finally have a reason for optimism in the world’s most prestigious road race. Three Americans finished in the top ten runners on both the men’s and women’s side.

Queens had a presence at this year’s NYC Marathon. Members of the Hatzalah Ambulance teams ran the race. Also running were two members of the Mets front office, social media director Will Carafello, and Jay Horwitz’s assistant in alumni affairs, Emily Epstein.

NYC Marathon Expo at Javits Center

The New York City Marathon Expo, which is held at Javits Center for the three days leading up to the race. It is a chance for smaller athletic footwear companies such as Altra, Asics, and Brooks Running to compete with behemoths Reebok, Nike, and New Balance. Altra was touting its latest shoe, the Forward Via, while Asics and Brooks Running were doing the same with their newest models, the Novablast 5 and the Glycerin 21, respectively. All purport to be light in weight, have enough insulation to reduce shocks, and have a big toe box for comfort.

Interestingly, two shoe companies, which do not want anyone to run in their products, had booths at the NYC Marathon Expo. Kane Footwear and Oofos are in the podiatric recovery shoe space. They tout how their shoes increase blood flow to feet after a run, while reducing the chances of cramping. They also say their shoes are designed for people who stand on their jobs quite a bit such as pharmacists and those in retail. Kane’s shoes resemble Crocs while Oofos have a more traditional dress shoe look.

More from Clash Pro League

Last week, I discussed a new league which recognized New York’s best playground hoops players and was formed by music producer Chris Lorenzo called the Clash Pro League.

Interestingly, Chris Lorenzo likes to refer to himself as Chris “Gotti” Lorenzo. I am not sure how one of Howard Beach’s most famous families feels about that tribute.

You can read more of Lloyd Carroll’s columns posted weekly on The Queens Chronicle.