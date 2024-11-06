Julio Urías, The Last One to Win 20 Games – Julio Urías, El Último en Ganar 20 Juegos

“We are doing badly, but we are doing well”… Teodoro Petkoff.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you write from. Thank you very much.

Carlos Voth, from Santiago de Chile, suggests: “Tell your reader, Carolina Rivadavia, that in addition to donating part of those eight million dollars, she can allocate what she deems appropriate to invest in startup companies, which would give her a moderate but safe return, and thus support young entrepreneurs, their workers and generate money to continue helping others.

“We are a growing company with a presence in several countries, which she can review to invest, if she wishes.”

Silverio Hong, from Mexicali, asks: “Has the left-hander from Culiacan, Julio Urías, been the last pitcher to win 20 or more games in a Major League season? Because I thought it was Nolan Ryan.”

Dear friend Sil: It is true that Ryan won 22, with 16 losses in 1974, and an ERA of 2.09, when he pitched for the Angels. But Julio, in 2021, with the Dodgers, left a record of 20-3, 2.96, so he has been the last with 20 wins.

Anselmo Pérez S. from Los Puertos de Altagracia, Zulia, protests: “I am already exhausted from writing to you so much and you not answering my questions. I have written to you up to four times in a week with different questions, and I do not see any of my messages published. That is a hateful lack of attention on your part. I do not see the reason for such contempt.”

Dear friend Anse: It is not contempt, it is lack of space and lack of interest in what you ask. You yourself write that you send up to four questions in a week. I don’t think anyone needs so many answers. You will know why you ask so often. I have no idea.

By the way, the answers about what you say you want to know would not interest anyone. They are nonsense. I receive 300 or more questions weekly, so I must select the most interesting ones and those that I consider are sent by people who really need the answer.

Justo Félix, from Santiago, Dominican Republic, asks: “What is the problem with my compatriot, Cesar Altagracia?”

Dear friend Jus: To collect a bonus of four million dollars, he presented falsified documents. They say that his age was 14 years old, when he had already turned 19. That could cost him being banned from all baseball in the USA for life. In other words, he ruined his future.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en La Pelota, in Spanish, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Julio Urías, Último en Ganar 20 Juegos

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Muchas gracias.

Carlos Voth, de Santiago de Chile, sugiere: “Dígale a su lectora, Carolina Rivadavia, que además de donar parte de esos ocho millones dólares, puede destinar lo que estime conveniente, a invertir en empresas Startup, que le darían una rentabilidad, moderada pero segura, y así apoyaría a jóvenes empresarios, a sus trabajadores y a generar dinero para seguir ayudando a otros.

“Somos una empresa en crecimiento con presencia en varios países, los cuales puede revisar para invertir, si lo desea”.

Silverio Hong, de Mexicali, pregunta: “¿El zurdo culichi, Julio Urías, ha sido el último pitcher ganador de 20 o más juegos en una temporada de Grandes Ligas?, porque yo creía que había sido Nolan Ryan”.

Amigo Sil: Cierto que Ryan ganó 22, con 16 derrotas en 1974, y efectividad de 2.09, cuando lanzaba para los Angelinos. Pero Julio, en 2021, con los Dodgers, dejó récord de 20-3, 2.96, así que ha sido el último con 20 victorias.

Anselmo Pérez S. de Los Puertos de Altagracia, Zulia, protesta: “Estoy agotado ya de tanto escribirle y que no conteste mis preguntas. Le he escrito hasta cuatro veces en una semana con preguntas diferentes, y no veo ninguno de mis mensajes publicados. Eso es una falta de atención odiosa de su parte. No veo el motivo para tal desprecio”.

Amigo Anse: No es desprecio, es falta de espacio y falta de interés en lo que preguntas. Tú mismo escribes que mandas hasta cuatro preguntas en una semana. No creo que alguien necesite tantas respuestas. Tú sabrás por qué preguntas tan a menudo. Yo no tengo ni idea.

Por cierto, las respuestas acerca de lo que dices querer saber, no interesarían a nadie. Son tonterías. Recibo 300 y más preguntas semanales, por lo que debo seleccionar las más interesantes y las que considero son enviadas por personas que realmente necesitan la respuesta.

Justo Félix, de Santiago, Dominicana, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el problema de mi compatriota, César Altagracia?”

Amigo Jus: Para cobrar un bono por cuatro millones de dólares, presentó documentos falsificados. Dicen que su edad era 14 años, cuando ya había cumplido 19. Eso puede costarle que le cierren de todo el beisbol en USA de por vida. O sea, echó a perder su porvenir.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5