Miami Marlins announce domestic and international broadcast rights agreements for Choque de Gigantes

FOX Deportes and MLB Network to air all six games, Friday-Sunday, Nov. 8-10, from loanDepot park; Opening Night features “Eternos Rivales” Leones del Caracas and Navegantes del Magallanes; Games will also be available internationally after agreements with 1Baseball Network, DAZN, FOX Sports, Meridiano Television, SimpleTV, Televen, and WAPA TV

The Miami Marlins today announced a domestic rights agreement with FOX Deportes and MLB Network for exclusive, domestic television rights to the new international series of Winter League Baseball clubs – Choque de Gigantes. FOX Deportes and MLB Network will be the exclusive television broadcasting homes, in Spanish and English, respectively, with the tournament airing across both networks and their streaming platforms.