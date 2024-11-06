Connect with us

Marlins announce domestic and international broadcast rights agreements for Choque de Gigantes

Image Credit: Marlins/MLB

Miami Marlins announce domestic and international broadcast rights agreements for Choque de Gigantes

FOX Deportes and MLB Network to air all six games, Friday-Sunday, Nov. 8-10, from loanDepot park; Opening Night features “Eternos Rivales” Leones del Caracas and Navegantes del Magallanes; Games will also be available internationally after agreements with 1Baseball Network, DAZN, FOX Sports, Meridiano Television, SimpleTV, Televen, and WAPA TV

The Miami Marlins today announced a domestic rights agreement with FOX Deportes and MLB Network for exclusive, domestic television rights to the new international series of Winter League Baseball clubs – Choque de Gigantes. FOX Deportes and MLB Network will be the exclusive television broadcasting homes, in Spanish and English, respectively, with the tournament airing across both networks and their streaming platforms.

Image Credit: German DuBois III/Latino Sports

“Choque de Gigantes is our vision to bring the best of Winter League baseball to Miami for our community to experience live while also making it available to millions across Latin America with great broadcast partners,” said Caroline O’Connor, Miami Marlins President of Business Operations. “It was our priority to find domestic and international media partners to spotlight this special tournament in its inaugural year, and showcase the incredible passion of Caribbean baseball.”

Additionally, the Marlins have reached agreements with 1Baseball Network, DAZN, FOX Sports, Meridiano Televisión, SimpleTV, Televen, and WAPA TV to broadcast the series internationally.

The three-day Inter League tournament will span from November 8-10, 2024, and feature marquee teams from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela.

Image Credit: German DuBois III/Latino Sports

Choque de Gigantes consists of six games over the three days, with two must-see matchups each day. The Opening Night – Friday, November 8, will feature “Eternos Rivales” Leones del Caracas and Navegantes del Magallanes.

The participants in the first-ever Choque de Gigantes will be:

  • Navegantes del Magallanes (Venezuelan Professional Baseball League – LVBP)
  • Leones del Caracas (Venezuelan Professional Baseball League – LVBP)
  • Cardenales de Lara (Venezuelan Professional Baseball League – LVBP)
  • Criollos de Caguas (Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League – LBPRC)
  • Cangrejeros de Santurce (Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League – LBPRC)
  • Estrellas Orientales (Dominican Professional Baseball League – LIDOM)

Fans can catch the action on FOX Deportes and MLB Network or experience it live at loanDepot park. Tickets are available now at Marlins.com/ChoqueDeGigantes.

