Baseball

2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Winners Revealed

The 2024 Gold Glove award winners were revealed this past Sunday night, November 3rd, 2024 - Image Credit: MLB

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the winners for the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®. The winners were unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition Baseball Tonight broadcast that aired on ESPN Sunday, Nov. 3, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

One of 12 of Roberto Clemente’s Gold Glove awards – Image Credit: MLB

Recognized as the best defensive players at their respective positions, this year’s class of honorees includes six previous winners of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award and 14 first-time winners. Of this group, Matt Chapman has earned the most awards during his career thus far with five at the third base position. Several teams had multiple winners: the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners in the American League; and the Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants in the National League.

Carlos Santana earned his first career Gold Glove award (2024) – Image Credit: Latino Sports

“The art of defense is something we’ve deeply admired and treasured over the 67-year history of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, and this year’s winners are truly masters of their craft,” said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for Rawlings. “It’s evident, from this year’s stacked lineup of Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists to the newly announced winners, that superior defensive excellence is what differentiates the good from the great in this game.”

Andrés Giménez, one of the best fielders in the game, winning back-to-back-to-back Gold Glove awards (2022, 2023, and 2024) – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position awards, each team’s manager and up to six coaches on his staff voted from a pool of qualified players in their league and could not vote for players from their own team. Additionally, Rawlings includes the SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) as part of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, which influences approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers’ and coaches’ votes continuing to carry the majority.

Wilyer Abreu became the seventh ever rookie MLB outfielder to win a Gold Glove – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

To identify the utility award winners, Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award position winners. Utilizing the SABR formula and additional defensive statistics, Rawlings selected one utility winner from each league.

Seth Lugo, a former LatinoMVP award recipient, won his first career Gold Glove award (2024) – Image Credit: MLB

“We truly value our role in providing the quantitative metrics used to assist in determining the winners of a career-defining honor such as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award,” said Scott Bush, chief executive officer for SABR. “The 20 Rawlings Gold Glove Award recipients this year certainly took defense to a new level, and we congratulate them on their golden achievement this season.”

Ezequiel, 2023 NL LatinoMVP Rookie candidate, became the youngest ever shortstop in MLB history to win a Gold Glove award – Image Credit: Latino Sports

Below is the complete listing of the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners from each league and the number of Rawlings Gold Glove Awards each player has won in his career:

AMERICAN LEAGUE:

Position

Player

Team

Awards Won

P

Seth Lugo

Kansas City Royals

1 (2024)

C

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners

1 (2024)

1B

Carlos Santana

Minnesota Twins

1 (2024)

2B

Andrés Giménez

Cleveland Guardians

3 (2024, 2023, 2022)

3B

Alex Bregman

Houston Astros

1 (2024)

SS

Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals

1 (2024)

LF

Steven Kwan

Cleveland Guardians

3 (2024, 2023, 2022)

CF

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays

1 (2024)

RF

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox

1 (2024)

UT

Dylan Moore

Seattle Mariners

1 (2024)

NATIONAL LEAGUE:

Position

Player

Team

Awards Won

P

Chris Sale

Atlanta Braves

1 (2024)

C

Patrick Bailey

San Francisco Giants

1 (2024)

1B

Christian Walker

Arizona Diamondbacks

3 (2024, 2023, 2022)

2B

Brice Turang

Milwaukee Brewers

1 (2024)

3B

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants

5 (2024, 2023, 2021, 2019, 2018)

SS

Ezequiel Tovar

Colorado Rockies

1 (2024)

LF

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs

3 (2024, 2023, 2022)

CF

Brenton Doyle

Colorado Rockies

2 (2024, 2023)

RF

Sal Frelick

Milwaukee Brewers

1 (2024)

UT

Jared Triolo

Pittsburgh Pirates

1 (2024)

“I’m honored to have won my very first Rawlings Gold Glove Award alongside such a talented group of athletes, including my own teammate, which makes it even more special for me,” said Cal Raleigh, catcher for the Seattle Mariners. “I can’t wait to wear the iconic Rawlings gold patch on my gear and glove as Gold Glovers like Johnny BenchYadier Molina and Salvador Perez have done throughout their impressive careers as catchers.”

Yadier Molina, a Puerto Rican icon and one of the best catchers in all of baseball – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Fans can vote for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR at www.Rawlings.com now through Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled at the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony in New York City, on Friday, Nov. 8.

About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information including how players qualify for the Award, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

