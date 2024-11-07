Buehler, Low Price Pitcher, But Quite Costly – Buehler, Pitcher Económico, Pero Costoso 

“The numbers are never wrong. We are the ones who manage them”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week: Tomorrow Friday it will be 35 years since she stopped being an umpire, the lady who has best demonstrated her ability to be efficient in the Major Leagues. Pam Postema, a beautiful and pretty lady, then 35 years old, had worked for seven seasons in the minors and in Major League games during training.

She was so outstanding that she deserved covers in magazines such as Sports Illustrated.

Why was she not hired for the Majors?

The Answer: Only because of discrimination. Similar was the fate of two other young women, who were also professional umpires before her.

-o-o-o-

Why the Dodgers Let Buehler Go

At 30 years old and with seven seasons of experience in the Major Leagues, Walker Buehler is a cheap pitcher, this year he was paid eight million 25 thousand dollars. But he is expensive. That is why the Dodgers, who have not finished celebrating the World Series, have released him.

In his career, Buehler has a record of 43-22, 3.27, but this year, 1-6, 5.38 in 16 games.

He has undergone Tommy John surgery twice and after the last one he was not pitching for nearly two seasons.

-o-o-o-

“That’s what happens when it happens”… Pibe Fernández.

-o-o-o-

Bellinger still on the North Side of Chicago

Power hitter, title winner or MVP, Cody Bellinger, remains on the Cubs roster, because he has used the option for 27 million 500 thousand dollars, for the 2025 season, and is not a free agent.

Bellinger, 29 years old, was the MVP of the National in 2019.

Sacramento Athletics on the Road to Las Vegas

Another who will continue to wear the 2024 uniform is Brent Rooker, the best hitter of the Oakland emigrants, who will now be from Sacramento until 2027, to open in 2028 the luxurious stadium that is being built for them in the paradise of gamblers, Las Vegas.

Listen to the drum: That team was from Philadelphia between 1901 and 1954; from Kansas City, from 1955 to 1967; Oakland 1968-2024; Sacramento 2025-2027; Las Vegas 2028-¿?

-o-o-o-

“Players’ salaries must be lowered, or bankruptcy will crash in the face of every Major League team”… Albert Goodwill Spalding, in 1881.

Note: The best player of that time, Adrian (Cap) Anson, received in 1881, two thousand five hundred dollars for the entire season.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

Buehler, Pitcher Económico, Pero Resulta Costoso

“Los números jamás se equivocan. Nos equivocamos quienes los manejamos”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Mañana viernes hará 35 años que dejó de ser umpire, la dama que mejor ha demostrado poder ser eficiente en Grandes Ligas. Pam Postema, hermosa y linda dama, entonces en sus 35 años, había trabajado durante siete temporadas en las menores y en juegos de Grandes Ligas durante los entrenamientos.

Fue tan destacada, que mereció portadas en revistas como Sports Illustrated.

¿Por qué no la contrataron para las Mayores?.

La Respuesta: Solo por la discriminación. Parecida fue la suerte de otras dos jóvenes, que también fueron umpires profesionales antes que ella.

-o-o-o-

Porqué Los Dodgers Dejan Ir a Buehler

A los 30 años de edad y con experiencia en siete temporadas de Grandes Ligas, Walker Buehler es un lanzador económico, este año cobró ocho millones 25 mil dólares. Pero resulta caro. Por eso los Dodgers, quienes no han terminado de celebrar la Serie Mundial, lo han dejado en libertad.

En su carrera, Buehler tiene récord de 43-22, 3.27, pero este año, 1-6, 5.38 en 16 juegos.

Dos veces ha sido sometido a la cirugía Tommy John y después de la última estuvo sin lanzar durante cerca de dos campañas.

-o-o-o-

“Así ocurre cuando sucede”… Pibe Fernández.

-o-o-o-

Bellinger sigue en el Norte de Chicago

El bateador de poder, ganador de un título o de Más Valioso, Cody Bellinger, sigue en el róster de los Cachorros, porque ha utilizado la opción por 27 millones 500 mil dólares, para la temporada de 2025, y no es agente libre.

Bellinger, de 29 años de edad, fue el MVP de la Nacional en 2019.

Atléticos de Sacramento en Viaje Hacia Las Vegas

Otro que se seguirá vistiendo el uniforme de 2024, es Brent Rooker, el major bateador de los emigrantes de Oakland, quienes ahora serán de Sacramento hasta 2027, para estrenar en 2028 el lujoso estadio que les construyen en el paraíso de los apostadores, Las Vegas.

Oído al tambor: Ese equipo fue de Philadelphia entre 1901 y 1954; de Kansas City, desde 1955 hasta 1967; de Oakland 1968-2024; de Sacramento, 2025-2027; de Las Vegas, 2028-¿?

-o-o-o-

“Los salarios de los peloteros tienen que rebajarse, o la quiebra se estrellará en la cara de cada equipo de Grandes Ligas”… Albert Goodwill Spalding, en 1881.

Nota: El mejor pelotero de esa época, Adrián (Cap) Anson, cobró en 1881, dos mil 500 dólares por toda la temporada.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, sin entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5