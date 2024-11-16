Smile: It’s Saturday for Jokes and Phrases – Sonríe: Es Sábado de Chistes  y de Frases

“Bartender, please, what do you call this small drink you served me?”

“David and Goliath.”

“And why is that?”

“Oh, because he’s small, but he hits you like a stone.”

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “An artist is a certain person who tries to be anyone but himself”… Anonymous.

“That actor has a big problem: he’s very much in love with his wife and actors should only fall in love with themselves”… Myron.

“The best performance by an actor in Hollywood is when he congratulates the new husband of his ex-wife”… Joey Adams.

“That actress brought all her makeup artists and materials when she was going to take her passport photo”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

The passenger ordered the driver of the yellow cab in New York:

“Please take me to the Wailing Wall.”

He took him to the Income Tax building.

-o-o-o-

“I’m no different than a person with two arms, two legs and 4,256 hits”… Pete Rose.

“They say you have to be a good baseball player to have good luck… But I think you have to be lucky to be a good baseball player”… Pedro Martínez.

“The player who sits down first for dinner is usually the last in batting average”… Jimmy Cannon (journalist).

“The secret to success as a manager is to keep the group of players who hate you well separated from those who are undecided”… Casey Sengel.

“Why pitch nine innings a day, if you can become famous and rich by pitching just one or two?”… Mariano Rivera.

“Women are a big problem… The big problem I like to fight against the most”… Pacomio.

“The husbands of the 100 best dressed women in the world never appear on the list of the 100 best dressed men in the world”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

A Venezuelan was checking into the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York when he noticed that, a few meters away, a beautiful girl was watching him and smiling at him. He stopped the operation to go talk to her.

He returned to the register and ordered: “I will be at the hotel with my wife.” And he signed for Mr. and Mrs. Urdaneta.

The next morning the young woman left very early. And when, later, Urdaneta was leaving the hotel, they presented him with the bill for seven thousand 590 dollars, with 80 cents.

“Listen!” he protested, “this is a lot for one night in a hotel!”

“Yes, sir,” they answered, “you have been here one night, but your wife has been our guest for a month.”

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

X@juanvene5

