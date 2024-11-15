MLB announces 2024 All-MLB Team presented by MGM Rewards

Image Credit: MLB

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani Each Claim Fourth Straight All-MLB Selection; Yordan Alvarez, Mookie Betts Each Garner Fifth Career All-MLB Honor; William Contreras, Ketel Marte, Bobby Witt Jr. Earn First Career All-MLB Designation with First Team Selections; World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, AL Champion New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians Pace Majors with Two First-Team Winners; San Diego Padres Earn MLB-High Four Selections Across Both Teams

Major League Baseball announced the selections for the sixth annual All-MLB Team presented by MGM Rewards, which were unveiled this evening at the 2024 All-MLB Awards Show from All-MLB Weekend at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The first and second team selections were determined by a combination of fan voting and voting from a decorated panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game. Each player named to the All-MLB First or Second Team will receive a trophy to commemorate his selection. Following the conclusion of tonight’s All-MLB Awards Show, players in attendance in Las Vegas had the opportunity to participate in a post-show after party alongside fans as Grammy Award-nominated artist Machine Gun Kelly performed to conclude the evening’s festivities.

The 2024 All-MLB First Team winners include catcher William Contreras of the Milwaukee Brewers; first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays; second baseman Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks; shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals; third baseman José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians; outfielders Mookie Betts of the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, and Aaron Judge and Juan Soto of the American League Champion New York Yankees; designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers; starting pitchers Corbin Burnes of the Baltimore Orioles, Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves, rookie Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, and Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies; and relief pitchers Emmanuel Clase of the Guardians and Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Second Team All-MLB selections include catcher Salvador Perez of the Royals; first baseman Bryce Harper of the Phillies; second baseman Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros; shortstop Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets; third baseman Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres; outfielders Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox, Teoscar Hernández of the Dodgers and rookie Jackson Merrill of the Padres; designated hitter Yordan Alvarez of the Astros; starting pitchers Dylan Cease of the Padres, Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs, Michael King of the Padres, Seth Lugo of the Royals, and Framber Valdez of the Astros; and relief pitchers Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics and Kirby Yates of the Texas Rangers.

Seven players overall were selected to either of the teams for a second consecutive season, including Alvarez (2023 2nd team); Betts (2023 1st team); Clase (2023 2nd team); Judge (2023 2nd team); Lindor (2023 2nd team); Ohtani (2023 1st team); and Ramírez (2023 2nd team). In addition, Alvarez and Betts were each honored with their fifth career All-MLB selection, while Judge and Ohtani picked up an All-MLB selection for a fourth consecutive year. Soto is also now a four-time honoree; Altuve, Clase, Lindor, Machado, Perez and Ramírez are now three-time winners; and Burnes, Cease, Guerrero, Harper, Helsley, Hernández, Valdez, Wheeler and Yates are now two-time honorees.

