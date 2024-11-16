Tampa Bay Rays to play 2025 season at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa

New York Yankees Spring Training Home: George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays announced that the team will play the 2025 regular season at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, the spring training home of the New York Yankees.

The Rays stadium, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, was significantly damaged by Hurricane Milton on October 9 and will not be available when the team opens the regular season in late March. The Yankees will continue to play spring training games at Steinbrenner Field in 2025, and the Rays will continue to use Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla., for their spring training workouts and games.

Steinbrenner Field was selected as the Rays temporary regular-season home because it is the best-prepared facility in the Tampa Bay region to host regular-season Major League Baseball games. Steinbrenner Field was already undergoing renovations to improve its clubhouse and playing facilities. Recent projects include upgraded field lighting, expanded home locker room space, and improved training and rehabilitation capabilities. It is also the largest spring-training stadium in the region with a capacity of approximately 11,000 patrons. Additional improvements are expected to be made before the regular season to ensure fans continue to have a wonderful experience at Rays games.

“We deeply appreciate that the Yankees have graciously allowed us to play at Steinbrenner Field for the 2025 season,’’ Rays Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg said. “The hurricane damage to Tropicana Field has forced us to take some extraordinary steps, just as Hurricanes Helene and Milton have forced thousands of families and businesses in our community to adapt to new circumstances as we all recover and rebuild.’’

“We are happy to extend our hand to the Rays and their fans by providing a Major League-quality facility for them to utilize this season,’’ said Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner. “Both the Yankees organization and my family have deep roots in the Tampa Bay region, and we understand how meaningful it is for Rays players, employees and fans to have their 2025 home games take place within 30 minutes of Tropicana Field. In times like these, rivalry and competition take a back seat to doing what’s right for our community — which is continuing to help families and businesses rebound from the devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.’’

“Given the significant challenges caused by Hurricane Milton, I appreciate the hard work and collaboration between the two teams that allowed the Rays to make the best decision for next season,” Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said. “This outcome meets Major League Baseball’s goals that Rays’ fans will see their team play next season in their home market and that their players can remain home without disruption to their families.”

Ticket information for 2025 Rays home games at Steinbrenner Field and other details will be forthcoming. Join the interest list by visiting raysbaseball.com/2025Interest.

Article Courtesy of MLB

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports