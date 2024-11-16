Dodgers welcome Luis Cruz as Spanish-language radio analyst

Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced the addition of former infielder Luis Cruz as an analyst for the team’s Spanish-language radio broadcasts, beginning in 2025.

Cruz will team up with veteran announcers Pepe Yñiguez and José Mota on flagship station KTNQ 1020 AM and the Dodger Latino Media Network. Cruz will engage with fans and support various community outreach programs throughout the year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Luis to our broadcast team,” said Lon Rosen, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Dodgers. “Luis’ passion and knowledge of the game make him a natural fit for this role. During his time with the Dodgers, he quickly won fans over, and we look forward to the energy and insights he’ll bring to the booth.”

At 40, Cruz brings with him a wealth of baseball experience, cultivated over a remarkable 24-season professional playing career. Originally from Navojoa, Mexico, Cruz signed as an amateur free agent with the Boston Red Sox in 2000 and made his pro debut at age 17 the following year. Currently, Cruz is playing in the Mexican Pacific Winter League for the Mayos de Navojoa, for whom he is batting .288 in 64 plate appearances while playing three infield positions.

Cruz played five seasons in the Major Leagues (2008-10, 2012-13), highlighted by his 2012 campaign with the Dodgers, when he hit .297/.322/.431 in 296 plate appearances with six home runs and 40 RBI. Overall, Cruz batted .234/.272/.316 in the Majors with Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, the Dodgers and the New York Yankees. He also served as the starting third baseman for Mexico in the 2013 World Baseball Classic, across the diamond from Dodger teammate Adrián González.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” said Cruz. “There’s a saying, ‘Once you’re a Dodger, you’re always a Dodger.’ Starting in 2012 when I played here, the fans embraced me and made me feel really comfortable. Now, to be a part of the Dodger organization again and be with Pepe and José, I look forward to giving my all to make our broadcasts the best they can be.”

