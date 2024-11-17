Sasaki is Better than Ohtani and Yamamoto – Sasaki es Mejor que Ohtani y Yamamoto

“The sun rises from the East and from there we also get tremendous pitchers now”… Louis Rentabile.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Before the end of this month, the 23-year-old right-handed Japanese pitcher, native of Rikuzentarata, Roki Sasaki, will be signed by a Major League team.

It won’t be the Dodgers, as announced, but possibly the Padres, because the young man is a great friend of veteran Yu Darvish, leader of the San Diego rotation.

Other probable teams to sign him are the Braves, the Mets and the Rays.

Sasaki is being touted in Japanese lands by both journalists and fans that he is superior to Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The numbers seem to confirm it.

At just 23 years old, he pitched one of Japan’s top-flight 18 perfect games, has a 30-15 record, 2.02 and 0.883% in hits and walks per inning pitched.

Sasaki’s Japanese team, the Chiba Lotte Mariners, expect to receive about $5 million for him, and the pitcher’s bonus could be $2 million more. But he is required, because of his age and according to Japanese rules, to collect a rookie fee of $779,000 per season until he turns 25.

Sasaki will be the 52nd Japanese pitcher to pitch in the Major Leagues; 16 others from that country are playing here in various positions.

The story began with Massanori Murakami, a left-handed pitcher from Kita Tsuru-gun, at the age of 20, the first Japanese player in the Major Leagues, with the Giants in 1964 (1-0, 1.80) and 1965 (4-1, 3.75). He only appeared in those two seasons.

After Murakami, the Japanese feared that the Major Leagues would steal their best players, so they banned them from coming to play in the United States.

That ban was in effect until 1995, when Hideo Nomo came to pitch with the Dodgers and then with six other teams. Since then there have always been Japanese in Major League Baseball.

It has also been customary for players from the minors and the Majors to go to play in the Japanese Leagues.

Five years ago there was even talk of a kind of “Great World Series”, which would pit the champions of both countries against each other. Until now they have said that only long journeys prevent the realization of the idea… The day will come and we will see!

(En Español)

Sasaki es Mejor que Ohtani y Yamamoto

“Por Oriente sale el sol y de allá también nos llegan ahora tremendos lanzadores”… Louis Rentabile.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Antes de que termine este mes, el lanzador derecho y japonés, nativo de Rikuzentarata, de 23 años, Roki Sasaki, estará firmado por un equipo de Grandes Ligas.

No serán los Dodgers, según han anunciado, pero posiblemente los Padres, porque el muchacho es gran amigo del veterano Yu Darvish, líder de la rotación sandieguina.

Otros equipos probables para firmarlo son los Bravos, los Mets y los Rays.

De Sasaki pregonan en tierras niponas, tanto los periodistas, como los fanáticos, que es superior a Shohei Ohtani y a Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Los números parecen confirmarlo.

A sus juveniles 23 años, lanzó uno de los 18 juegos perfectos en la máxima categoría de Japón, tiene récord de 30-15, 2.02 y 0883% en incogibles y bases por bolas por cada inning lanzado.

El equipo propietario de Sasaki en Japón, los Marineros de Chiba Lotte, esperan recibir por él unos cinco millones de dólares y el bono del pitcher puede ser de dos millones más. Pero está obligado, por su edad y según Reglas japonesas a cobrar honorarios de novato, 779 mil dólares por temporada, hasta que cumpla 25 años.

Sasaki será el pitcher japonés número 52 en lanzar en Grandes Ligas, otros 16 de aquel país han jugado aquí en varias posiciones.

La historia comenzó con Massanori Murakami, lanzador zurdo, nativo de Kita Tsuru-gun, a los 20 años de edad, primero de Japón en las Grandes Ligas, con los Gigantes en 1964 (1-0, 1.80) y 1965 (4-1, 3.75). Apareció solamente en esas dos temporadas.

Después de Murakami, los japoneses temían que las Grandes Ligas les robaran los mejores peloteros, por lo que prohibieron que vinieran a jugar en Estados Unidos.

Ese veto estuvo vigente hasta que, en 1995, vino Hideo Nomo a lanzar con los Dodgers y después, con otros seis equipos. Desde entonces siempre ha habido japoneses en la pelota Mayor.

También ha sido costumbre que peloteros de las menores y las Mayores vayan a jugar en las Ligas de Japón.

Incluso, hace cinco años se habla de una especie de “Gran Serie Mundial”, que enfrentaría a los campeones de ambos países. Hasta ahora han dicho, que solamente los largos viajes impiden la realización de la idea… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

