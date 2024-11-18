Letters from the Beyond from Casey Stengel to the 2024 Yankees – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Casey Stengel a los Yankees 2024

Dear Friends of the Bronx:

Your Yankee fans all over the world, myself included, have suffered to the core what happened in this year’s World Series. And we continue to suffer. This seems endless.

Of course, if one enjoys the successes of a team, one must accept the defeats with patience, understanding and philosophy.

It is not about being a good loser, which would be hateful, but about coping with the unpleasant moments of this very pleasant activity.

If we go to a competition, we have two possibilities: to win it or to lose it. And this is a very obvious truism. But that is how it is.

As for the two teams in the Series, I think the Dodgers, man for man, were superior. But in baseball, the apparently inferior team often wins, because it plays better. Another truism: you don’t win by being superior, you win by playing better.

In 1953, the Yankees won the World Series against the same Dodgers, when we were celebrating the half-century of the Classic. And I was the manager.

As I was accustomed, before the first game I studied the two rosters, and I was convinced that they were superior. To start, they had the Most Valuable Player of that year in their League, catcher Roy Campanella; and also the Rookie of the Year, second baseman Jim (Junior) Gilliam.

In the sixth game we had to face one of the best pitchers in the history of the Dodgers, Clem Lebine. But we beat him 4-3, with pitching by Allie Reynolds, and even though they hit a home run, by Carl Furillo and we none. Again the same; we played better.

What’s more, the ace of our rotation, Whitey Ford, failed to win in two appearances. He had won 18 times this season.

At the meeting before the first game, the only thing I said to the players and coaches was: “We are used to winning. We will win one more time.”

And that was our sixth World Series win in seven years.

At the final press conference, the Dodgers pitcher, who had lost in the second game, Preacher Roe, was asked: “Is it very difficult to pitch against the Yankees?”

“Not difficult at all,” he replied, “the difficult thing is to beat them.”

Good luck, now and always, dear friends from the Bronx. But don’t forget that luck always has to be given a little help. I love you all a lot…

Hugs,

Casey.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Casey Stengel a los Yankees 2024

Amigos de El Bronx:

Los fanáticos de ustedes, los Yankees, que pululan por todo el mundo, y yo mismo, hemos sufrido hasta el tuétano lo ocurrido en la Serie Mundial de este año. Y seguimos sufriéndolo. Esto parece interminable.

Por supuesto, si uno disfruta los éxitos de un equipo, debe aceptar las derrotas con paciencia, comprensión y filosofía.

No se trata de ser buen perdedor, lo que sería odioso, sino de sobrellevar los momentos desagradables de esta actividad tan agradable.

Si vamos a una competencia, tenemos dos posibilidades: ganarla o perderla. Y esto es una perogrullada bien perogrulla. Pero es que así es.

En cuanto a los dos equipos en la Serie, creo que los Dodgers, hombre por hombre eran superiores. Pero en el beisbol muchas veces gana el equipo aparentemente inferior, porque juega mejor. Otra perogrullada: no se gana por ser superior, se gana si se juega mejor.

En 1953, los Yankees ganamos la Serie Mundial a los mismos Dodgers, cuando celebrábamos el medio Siglo del Clásico. Y yo era el mánager.

Como era mi costumbre, antes del primer juego estudié los dos rosters, y quedé convencido de que ellos eran superiores. Para comenzar, contaban con El Más Valioso de ese Año en su Liga, el catcher Roy Campanella; y también con El Novato del Año, el segunda base, Jim (Junior) Gilliam.

En el sexto juego nos tocó enfrentarnos a uno de los mejores lanzadores en la historia de los Dodgers, Clem Lebine. Pero lo vencimos 4-3, con picheo de Allie Reynolds, y aún cuando ellos sacaron un jonrón, por Carl Furillo y nosotros ninguno. Otra vez lo mismo: Pero nosotros jugamos mejor.

Es más, el as de nuestra rotación, Whitey Ford, no pudo ganar en dos apariciones. En la temporada había ganado 18 veces.

En el mitin, antes del primer juego, lo único que les dije a peloteros y coaches, fue: “Nosotros estamos acostumbrados a ganar. Ganaremos una vez más”.

Y fue esa nuestra sexta Serie Mundial ganada en siete años.

En la conferencia de prensa final, le preguntaron al pitcher de los Dodgers, derrotado en el segundo juego, Preacher Roe: “¿Es muy difícil lanzar frente a los Yankees?”.

“Nada difícil” respondió, “lo difícil es ganarles”.

Buen suerte, ahora y siempre, amigos de El Bronx. Pero no se les olvide que a la suerte hay que darle siempre una a-yu-di-ta. Los quiero un montón… Abrazos,

Casey.

