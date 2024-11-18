Carroll’s Column: Dave Sims named new play-by-play voice for Yankees

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — ‘And now, stepping up to the microphone, the new play-by-play voice for the New York Yankees: Dave Sims.’

Going with the assumption that 85-year-old John Sterling is going to stay retired, Audacy, the broadcasting rightsholder of Yankees games, hired veteran broadcaster Dave Sims to be the team’s play-by-play voice.

Although he has spent the past eighteen seasons in the Pacific Northwest serving as the radio voice of the Seattle Mariners, Sims is familiar to New Yorkers of a certain age. He was a sportswriter for the Daily News in the 1970s when it was an important media voice in this town. He also co-hosted a popular midday WFAN show with Ed Coleman from 1989-1993. Over the years, he has also called basketball games for ESPN. Dave Sims is one of the most likable, down-to-earth people you will meet in a sports business known for egos. He is a total pro.

The rumored runner-up was Yankees Spanish radio broadcaster Rickie Ricardo who handles the same duties for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles. Ricardo, who was born in Newark, New Jersey, may have been a victim of his bilingual skills. The Yankees did not want to have to start searching for his replacement on 1280 AM, WADO. Ricardo was terrific calling Yankees games on the FAN in a fill-in role this past season.

On a personal note, one of the greatest honors I have had as a sports columnist for the Queens Chronicle, was Rickie requesting me to be a guest when he was hosting a late-night show on WFAN. He also treated me as a VIP when I called into his show on Philadelphia’s sports talk leader, WIP, to discuss the New York Mets.

Two young broadcasters, Emmanuel Barbari and Justin Shackil, deserve a big tip of the hat for their fine work for stepping up when asked by Audacy and the Yankees, to take over when John Sterling abruptly retired because of a health issue at the time.

I have always enjoyed John Sterling’s work on the air, and even his blown calls were entertaining. I thought it was disgraceful, however, that Sterling decided to return to the radio booth in September when it appeared the Yankees would have a good shot at a World Series championship.

Sterling’s not-so-surprising return stole a chance for some well-deserved glory for both Berbari and Shackil. I would not have objected to John calling an inning of every October game, but he should have had the grace to let those who did the bulk of the heavy lifting during the regular season, to have their moments in the sun.

NY Red Bulls vs. NYCFC in MLS Playoffs

Speaking of the postseason, Major League Soccer is amid theirs. This Saturday, our two local teams, the New York City Football Club and the New York Red Bulls, will be meeting at Citi Field for the Eastern Conference semifinals.

MLS commissioner, and Bayside High School alum, Don Garber must be thrilled.

Another Jets Loss at MetLife

Let’s go over the positives of Sunday’s Jets’ 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The weather was sunny and very mild for mid-November. It was one of the few times this year Jets fans were able to enjoy a home game at the very reasonable 1 PM hour.

From a football standpoint, Jets running back Breece Hall had his best game of the season as he rushed for two touchdowns. New place kicker Anders Carlson hit a 59-yard field goal. He may be the answer for that troublesome position for Gang Green.

Now for the bad news. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers continued to prove Father Time is undefeated as he frankly made Jets fans long for the good old days when Zack Wilson was the team’s signal caller. The Jets did not gain a first down until there were less than two minutes in the first half.

Rodgers began to find his footing in the second half. Unfortunately, the Jets paper-thin defense made Colts QB Anthony Richardson, who is one of lowest rated in the NFL, resemble Tom Brady in his prime, as he marched his team effortlessly down the field for a pair of touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.

More on Jets’ 28-27 Sunday loss to Colts

This all-too-typical one-point loss means the Jets will miss the NFL playoffs for the fourteenth consecutive season. Jets CEO Woody Johnson will fire general manager Joe Douglas and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich as soon as the season ends. With six games to go, many Jets fans will start rooting for the team to lose the remainder of their games to enhance their slot in the 2025 NFL Draft. Of course, they will be facing stiff competition from their MetLife Stadium co-tenants, the Giants, in the race to the bottom.

Recapping Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

It is amazing the attention Friday night’s boxing exhibition between 58-year-old Mike Tyson and 27-year-old YouTube star turned pugilist, Jake Paul received. Netflix estimates over 60 million viewers turned in to watch Paul win a unanimous decision in a fight which took place at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium.

The New York State Athletic Commission would never have sanctioned this bout. Tyson admits he was quite ill this past June, and he required eight blood transfusions. The idea of a 58-year-old boxer who had not stepped foot in a ring since 2005 fighting a professional boxer in his prime, albeit one who is far from great,

The broadcast left much to be desired. There were buffering and sound issues which reminded me of the Windows 95/AOL 3.0 era. Roy Jones may have been a great boxer, but I could not decipher a word he said. Andre Ward, who was put in the studio host role, showed quick wit and good analyst skills. He should have been working the fight alongside excitable play-by-play man Mauro Ranallo.

Mexican Caribbean officials visit NY to promote Winter Tourism

Cancun and the Yucatan Peninsula are part of what Mexico tourism officials call the Mexican Caribbean. Several government officials and hotel executives from south of our border came to New York last week to promote the area with the peak winter tourism season just around the corner. While its pristine beaches with clear blue water are the main draws for visitors to the region, the Mexican Caribbean has spectacular golf courses, including a pair which were designed by Jack Nicklaus.

Annual Local Documentary Festival, DOC NYC, currently underway

The annual local documentary festival, DOC NYC, is currently underway. An intriguing film being shown there is “Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It.”

Preston was a piano and organ prodigy who grew up in Houston and was introduced to the world with a performance on the 1950s “Nat King Cole” television show. Fast forward a few years, and Preston is performing as a session musician for the Beatles and is helping punch up the “Let It Be” album. His work on “Get Back,” was so spectacular that the Beatles gave him billing on the single. They never did that for any other musician.

The 1970s were a magical time for Billy Preston. He stole the memorable 1971 Concert for Bangladesh with his performance of his rocking gospel tune, “That’s the Way God Planned It,” which was punctuated by Preston leaving his keyboard and dancing across the Madison Square Garden stage. He claims in this documentary that it was completely spontaneous.

Preston enjoyed big instrumental hits with “Outa Space,” and “Space Race,” in 1972 and 1973, respectively. He would follow those hits with some catchy, albeit cynical songs such as “Will It Go Round in Circles?” and “Nothing from Nothing.” He performed the latter tune on the first episode ever of “Saturday Night Live.”

And then the bottom dropped out. Disco became the rage, and that clearly was not Billy’s forte. He developed a crushing heroin addiction, and it would lead to financial ruin and a prison sentence.

More from “Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It.”

Another demon for him was trying to come to grips with his sexuality. Preston grew up in a conservative church-going family, and he considered himself a religious man. It was hard for him to reconcile that background with his gay preferences.

“Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It” is well worth the investment of time for any baby boomer who had any kind of record collection during rock’s heyday.

