Taking Care of Million$, Taking Care of the Game – Cuidar los Millone$, Atender lo$ Juego$

“I agree with women’s rights. But they also have very good left hands”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Thank you very much.

Américo Ramírez, from Aguas Calientes, asks: “How many Yankees once hit home runs in the same game, right-handed and left-handed?”

Dear friend Rich: There were two, and they have been the only ones to achieve it like that, together, in the 154-year history of Major League Baseball. Both Puerto Ricans, Bernie Williams and Jorge Posada, on April 23, 2000, at the Blue Jays’ home at the time, the Skydome, in Toronto. The Yankees won 10-7, and they both drove in seven runs. In that game, Cuban Orlando Hernandez, who pitched for the Yankees, allowed four home runs. Yes, it was a historic game.

Duilio Montenegro L. from Culiacán, asks: “Who are the candidates for Rookie of the Year?”

Dear friend Yiyo: In the American League, Colton Cowser (Orioles), Luis Gil and Austin Wells (Yankees). In the National League, Paul Skenes (Pirates), Jackson Merrill (Padres) and Jackson Chourio (Brewers).

Dionicio Echezuría, from Puerto Peñasco, asks: “What has been the longest winning streak by a team in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Dioni: That record is 26, since 1916, by the Giants in the National League; in the American League, the Indians have it, since 2017, 22 in a row.

José L. García, from Los Angeles, asks: “Why, if in cricket, for a team to go to bat, they have to put out all the opposing players, in baseball they only have to put out three?”

Dear friend Cheché: First of all, the three outs each time are a much better show. Then, cricket is only the father of baseball, and children do not have to be identical to their parents.

Alberto Peña, from Caracas, asks: “How do big leaguers properly concentrate during the games, if they have to take care of so many millions of dollars?”

Dear friend Beto: They hire money managers, who take care of the investments, by taking care of the money and of reproducing it. Each one does his work on his own and, generally, the profit that the baseball player receives (4% only from bank interest is 40 thousand for every million) exceeds the taxes and the expert’s salary. That is to say, money calls to money, as I heard my grandfather say.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

(En Español)

Cuidar los Millone$, Atender lo$ Juego$

“Estoy de acuerdo con los derechos de las mujeres. Pero también tienen izquierdos muy buenos”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –

Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Muchas gracias.

Américo Ramírez, de Aguas Calientes, pregunta: “¿Cuántos fueron los Yankees que una vez sacaron jonrones en un mismo juego, a lo derecho y a lo zurdo?”

Amigo Rico: Fueron dos, y han sido los únicos en lograrlo así, juntos, en la historia de 154 años de Grandes Ligas. Ambos puertorriqueños, Bernie Williams y Jorge Posada, el 23 de abril de 2000, en la casa de los Blue Jays entonces, el Skydome, de Toronto. Ganaron los Yankees 10-7, y ellos dos impulsaron siete carreras. En ese juego, el cubano, Orlando Hernández, quien lanzó por los Ynkees, permitió cuatro cuadrangulares. Sí, fue un juego histórico.

Duilio Montenegro L. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Quiénes son los candidatos a Novatos del Año?”

Amigo Yiyo: En la Americana, Colton Cowser (Orioles), Luis Gil y Austin Wells (Yankees). En la Nacional, Paul Skenes (Piratas), Jackson Merrill (Padres) y Jackson Chourio (Cerveceros).

Dionicio Echezuría, de Puerto Peñasco, pegunta: “¿Cuál ha sido la racha más larga de victorias por un equipo en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Dioni: Ese record es de 26, desde 1916, por los Gigantes en la Liga Nacional; en la Americana, lo tienen los Indios, desde 2017, 22 en fila.

José L. García, de Los Ángeles, pregunta: “¿Por qué si en el cricket, para que un equipo vaya a batear tiene que hacer outs a todos los jugadores de los contrarios, en el beisbol solamente hay que hacer tres outs?”

Amigo Cheché: Primeramente, los tres outs cada vez, son mucho mejor espectáculo. Después, el cricket es solo padre del beisbol, y los hijos no tienen por qué ser idénticos a sus padres.

Alberto Peña, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cómo hacen los bigleaguers, para atender debidamente los juegos, si tienen que cuidar tantos millones de dólares?’

Amigo Beto: Ellos contratan especialistas, que se ocupan de las inversiones, de cuidar el dinero y de reproducirlo. Cada quien hace su trabajo por su lado y, generalmente, la utilidad que recibe el pelotero (el 4% solo por intereses bancarios, son 40 mil por un millón) supera a los Impuestos y el sueldo del experto. Es decir, el dinero llama al dinero, como oía decir a mi abuelo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

