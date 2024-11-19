Public Broadcasting Station in PR to transmit the 2025 Puerto Rico Baseball Challenge

Image Credit: PR Baseball Challenge

SAN JUAN, PR — The Corporation for Public Broadcasting in Puerto Rico (WIPR) announced that it will be the official channel of the Puerto Rico Baseball Challenge in collaboration with MB Sports, which will take place from February 14 to 17, 2025 at the Paquito Montaner stadium in Ponce and Solá Morales in Caguas.

As part of this celebration, eight Division I universities in the United States will join together in a weekend of games, marking the beginning of their 2025 regular season, on the way to the College World Series in Omaha. The participating universities are: Rice University, Stetson University, University of Connecticut, Villanova University, University of Virginia, Penn State University and University of Missouri.

WIPR will be responsible for the production and transmission of these games, both for the enjoyment of the public of Puerto Rico through the signals of the people’s channel and in the United States on ESPN under the full WIPR signal. The games will also be broadcast on WIPR’s digital app.

“We remain focused on providing our audience with quality content and healthy entertainment for the entire family. We know that sports are something that always unites us and being able to present these games, both on television and digitally, will be something for everyone to enjoy. We also thank the management of ESPN, with whom we have coordinated this collaboration,” said Jorge Pagán, president of WIPR.

“The Puerto Rico Baseball Challenge marks a historic moment for college baseball, bringing a competition of this magnitude with Division I teams from the United States to Puerto Rico for the first time. We are excited to work with WIPR and ESPN to offer an unprecedented experience that will highlight our island as an ideal setting for top-level sporting events. This is an event that unites communities and celebrates young talent in a sport that we are so passionate about,” added Anaymir “Tuti” Muñoz, producer of the event.

