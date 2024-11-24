Tragedy Experienced by Child Roki Sasaki – Tragedia Vivida Por el Niño Roki Sasaki

“We should thank Thomas Alva Edison for discovering electricity, because otherwise we would have to watch television with candles or flashlights.”… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – It was so intense, so prolonged, so deep and so murderous, that those who suffered it came to think the world was ending.

It happened on March 11, 2011, at 2:46 p.m., and it was called The 2011 Tohoku Earthquake and Sunami, just like the Great Sendai Earthquake.

One correspondent described it like this: “For six minutes, it seemed to all of us that the world was going to shatter, that nothing would be left standing.”

A total of 19,750 people died; 6,167 were taken to hospitals with injuries; 2,533 more disappeared forever.

Almost all the buildings were turned into mounds of rubble, but a few one- and two-story houses did not fall.

Why Pitcher Sasaki was saved

In one of those houses, there was a school, in which all the children and teachers, who were in the middle of classes, were unharmed. One of those boys was Roki Sasaki, 10 years old at the time.

But a little later, little Roki received the bad news that the bodies of his father and grandfather had been rescued from the ruins of the building where they lived.

Roki, born on November 3, 2001, survived with deep sorrow from this tragedy. In a recent interview he told a Tokyo newspaper: “Baseball has helped me deal with my pain. My father and grandfather were baseball lovers and encouraged me to play it seriously, enthusiastically and with a desire to have fun.”

Roki Sasaki, now 23, is rated higher than Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, his friend, Yu Darvish, everyone else in Japan and, perhaps, in the Major Leagues as well.

Roki’s Achievements

He has only just begun his professional career with the Chiba Lotte Mariners in Japanese baseball. But he has expressed his desire to play in the Majors starting in 2025, which the Japanese Mariners have accepted, since they will receive a few million dollars for him.

Just days after starting professionally, in 2022, he threw a perfect game, with 19 strikeouts, and in Japan they have only achieved 19 gems of perfection. He has a total effectiveness of 2.10 and an average of 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, he has been rated Most Valuable on two occasions, just as he has won the award for best pitcher twice.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

Tragedia Vivida Por el Niño Roki Sasaki

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Aquello fue tan intenso, tan prolongado, tan profundo y asesino, que quienes lo sufrieron llegaron a pensar que se acababa el mundo.

Ocurrió el 11 de marzo de 2011, a las 2:46 de la tarde, y se le llamó 2011 Tohoku Earthquake and Sunami, igual que “Terremoto del Gran Sendai”.

Un corresponsal lo describió así: “Durante seis minutos, nos pareció a todos, que el mundo se volvía añicos, que no quedaría nada en pie”.

Murieron 19 mil 750 personas; seis mil 167 fueron llevadas a los hospitales con lesiones; dos mil 533 más desaparecieron para siempre.

Casi todos los edificios quedaron convertidos en cerros de escombros, pero unas cuantas casas de uno y dos pisos no cayeron.

Por qué se salvó el Pitcher Sasaki

En una de esas casas, funcionaba una escuela, en la cual todos los niños y los maestros, quienes estaban en plenas clases, resultaron ilesos. Uno de esos muchachitos era, Roki Sasaki, de 10 años entonces.

Pero poco más tarde, el pequeño Roki recibió la mala nueva, de que los cadáveres de su padre y de su abuelo habían sido rescatados entre las ruinas del edificio donde vivían.

Roki, nacido el tres de noviembre de 2001, sobrevivió con la profunda pena de esta tragedia. En reciente entrevista suya declaró a un diario de Tokyo: “El beisbol me ha ayudado a manejar mi dolor. Mi padre y mi abuelo eran amantes del beisbol y me animaban a que lo jugara con seriedad, entusiasmo y deseos de divertirme”.

Roki Sasaki, ahora en sus 23 años, lo califican superior a Shohei Ohtani, a Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a su amigo, Yu Darvish, a todos los demás de Japón y, quizá también, de las Grandes Ligas.

Lo Logrado Por Roki

Apenas ha comenzado su vida profesional con los Marineros de Chiba Lotte, en la pelota japonesa. Pero ha expresado su deseo de jugar en las Mayores a partir de 2025, lo que han aceptado los Marineros nipones, puesto que recibirán unos cuantos millones de dólares por él.

Solo días después de iniciarse profesionalmente, en 2022, tiró juego perfecto, con 19 strikeouts, y en Japón solamente han logrado 19 joyas de perfección. Tiene efectividad total en 2.10 y promedio de 11.8 strikeouts por cada nueve innings, en dos oportunidades ha sido calificado Más Valioso, igual que dos veces ha ganado el trofeo de mejor lanzador.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

