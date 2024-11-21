The Strange Story of Cy Young – La Extraña Historia de Cy Young

“They tried to kill Federico García Lorca… But they barely managed to take his life”… TV Española.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week: Today, 68 years ago, since it was in 1956, the Cy Young was awarded for the first time, what became the most important award for pitchers. By the way, at that time only one was awarded to the best of the year in all of the Major Leagues. Who was that first winner?

The Answer: Don Newcombe; who pitched for the Dodgers and was in his 30s. He had finished that campaign with a record of 27-7, 3.06, . He pitched in the Majors for 12 seasons, finished with 153-96, 3.57 and reached the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in 2007, via the Veterans Committee.

Now, the strangest thing in Cooperstown is Cy Young, who with 511 wins, was almost left out. There is only one other with more than 400 wins, Walter Johnson, 417. But, when, in 1937, Young was elected, he was close to not getting 75% of the votes, they only gave him 76.1%.

Also, Cy Young, who is the only pitcher with more than 500 wins, never won the Cy Young trophy.

And something to add: Cy Young is one of only two, with 300 or more losses, 316, who is in the Hall of Fame. The other, Pud Galvin, 310 games lost. He won 365.

-o-o-o-

“Without the past, the present has no future”… TV Española.

-o-o-o-

Juan Soto’s Contract

26-year-old Dominican slugger Juan Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, have set their intentions to negotiate a long, multimillion-dollar contract for the next 10 or 15 seasons, with one of four teams, Yankees, Mets, Phillies or Dodgers, according to MLB.com yesterday. At least with executives of those organizations they are talking now.

Contracts for More than a Billion

The Dodgers have committed to more than a billion dollars for the next few years, with Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow… That’s life.

Japanese Pitchers on the Road to the Majors

Two Japanese pitchers are on the market, the 23-year-old Roki Sasaki, whose fastball reaches up to 102 miles per hour; and the 35-year-old veteran, Tomoyuki Sugano, who doesn’t throw as hard, but has twice won the Eiji Sawamura trophy, the Japanese equivalent of the Cy Young, and has also won the MVP title twice.

The Angels were trying to sign him yesterday.

-o-o-o-

“I see horizons where you see borders”… The Wheel of Fortune.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Extraña Historia la de Cy Young

“A Federico García Lorca quisieron matarlo… Pero apenas lograron quitare la vida”… TV Española.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Hace hoy, 68 años, ya que fue en 1956, se entregó por primera vez, lo que se convirtió en el premio de mayor importancia para los lanzadores, el Cy Young. Por cierto, entonces se entregaba uno solo al mejor del año en todas las Grandes Ligas. ¿Quién fue ese primer ganador?

La Respuesta: Don Newcombe, quien lanzaba para los Dodgers y estaba en sus 30 años de edad. Había terminado aquella campaña con récord de 27-7, 3.06. Tiró en las Mayores durante 12 temporadas, terminó con 153-96, 3.57 y llegó al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown en 2007, vía Comité de Veteranos.

Ahora, lo más extraño en Cooperstown es Cy Young, quien con 511 victorias, por poco lo dejan fuera. Solo hay otro con más de 400 juegos ganados, Walter Johnson, 417. Pero, cuando, en 1937, fue elegido Young, estuvo a punto de no obtener el 75% de los votos, solo le dieron el 76.1%.

Además, Cy Young, quien es el único lanzador con más de 500 victorias, nunca ganó el trofeo Cy Young.

Y algo para agregar: Cy Young es uno de solamente dos, con 300 y más derrotas, 316, que está en el Hall de la Fama. El otro, Pud Galvin, 310 juegos perdidos. Ganó 365.

-o-o-o-

“Sin el pasado el presente no tiene futuro”… TV Española.

-o-o-o-

El Contrato de Juan Soto

El slugger quisqueyano de 26 años, Juan Soto, y su agente, Scott Boras, han fijado sus intenciones de negociar el largo y multimillonario contrato para las futuras 10 o 15 temporadas, con uno de cuatro equipos, Yankees, Mets, Phillies o Dodgers, según informó ayer MLB.com. Al menos con ejecutivos de esas organizaciones es que conversan ahora.

Contratos Por Más de Mil Millones

Los Dodgers se han comprometido en más de mil millones de dólares para los próximos años, con Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto y Tyler Glasnow… Así es la vida.

Pitchers Japoneses en Ruta a Grandes Ligas

Dos lanzadores japoneses están en el mercado, el jovencito de 23 años, Roki Sasaki, cuya recta alcanza hasta las 102 millas por hora: y el veterano de 35 años, Tomoyuki Sugano, quien no lanza tan fuerte, pero ha ganado dos veces el Eiji Sawamura, trofeo japonés, equivalente al Cy Young, y también ha obtenido el título de Más Valioso en par de oportunidades.

Los Angelinos trataban ayer de firmarlo.

-o-o-o-

“Yo veo horizontes donde tú vez fronteras”… La Ruleta de la Suerte.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

