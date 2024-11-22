Free Agents Still Remain Free – Los Agentes Libres Continúan Libres 

“That cannibal suffered from a serious problem…: He wanted to be a vegetarian!”… Anonymous.

** The information yesterday, when I was sending this column, was that if Juan Soto does not continue with the Yankees, he will be signed by one of these teams, in this order: Mets, Phillies, Dodgers, Blue Jays or Red Sox, according to Jimmy Shapiro, of BetOnline…

** Seven general managers of Major League Baseball, who have no interest in the Dominican slugger, 26 years old, were consulted yesterday about the situation. After asking that their names not be published, for obvious reasons, all said they believe that agent Scott Boras will not get the 1.050 billion dollars he is seeking for 15 seasons for the Dominican. They think he will make around 400 to $500 million for 10 years… The Yankees paid him $31 million this year…

** Another free agent, right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander, 41, could renew with his team this year, the Astros, who not only paid him 43 million 333 thousand 333 dollars for each of the last two seasons, but also have an option for 2025, for $35 million. Also interested in Verlander are the Cubs, Dodgers, Tigers and Orioles…

-o-o-o-

“The cannibal friend confided to me: My wife knew what a good soup is… Last night I had my husband”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

** The negotiation of greatest interest to fans remains that of the young 23-year-old Japanese, Roki Sasaki, who throws a fastball at up to 102 miles per hour and pitched a perfect game in his country…

** In Japan, at 23 years old, one is considered of student age, so certain procedures must be fulfilled, which will lengthen the wait until mid-January, when there will be international signings…

** Sasaki belongs to the Chiba Lotte Mariners, who are trying to sell him to a Major League team, because he wants to play here…

** His ERA there is 2.10, with 0.89 in the combination of hits received and walks allowed per inning. His strikeouts are 11.8 per nine innings in four seasons. He has won the award for best pitcher twice, he has been the Most Valuable Player twice and he has been taken to the All-Star Game twice…

-o-o-0-

“In that village of cannibals there was an advertisement in the restaurant that said: `Young priests fried in holy oil, three dollars a plate”… Yatuni Lagueles.

-o-o-o-

(En Español)

Los Agentes Libres Continúan Libres

“Aquel caníbal sufría un grave problema…: ¡Quería ser vegetariano!”… Anónimo.

** La información de ayer, cuando enviaba esta columna, era, que si Juan Soto no sigue con los Yankees, será firmado por alguno de estos equipos, en este orden: Mets, Phillies, Dodgers, Blue Jays o Medias Rojas, según cree Jimmy Shapiro, de BetOnline…

** Siete gerentes-generales de Grandes Ligas, quienes no tienen interés en el slugger dominicano, de 26 años, fueron consultados ayer acerca de la situación. Tras pedir que no se publicaran sus nombres, por razones obvias, todos dijeron creer que el agente Scott Boras no logrará los mil 50 millones de dólares que aspira por 15 temporadas del quisqueyano. Consideran que logrará unos 400 a $500 millones por 10 años… Los Yankees le pagaron este año, $31 millones…

** Otro agente libre, el lanzador derecho, Justin Verlander, de 41 años, podría renovar con su equipo de este año, Los Astros, quienes, no solo le pagaron 43 millones 333 mil 333 dólares por cada una de las dos últimas temporadas, sino que tienen una opción para 2025, por $35 millones. También están interesados en Verlander, Cachorros, Dodgers, Tigres y Orioles…

-o-o-o-

“El amigo caníbal, me confió: Mi esposa sabía lo que es una buena sopa… Anoche me tomé a mi esposa”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

** La negociación de mayor interés para los fanáticos, sigue siendo la del jovencito japonés de 23 años, Roki Sasaki, quien tira la recta hasta a 102 millas por hora y lanzó juego perfecto en su país…

** En Japón, a los 23 años, uno es considerado en edad de estudiante, por lo que habrá que cumplir con ciertas gestiones, que alargarán la espera hasta mediados de enero, cuando habrá las firmas internacionales…

** Sasaki pertenece a los Marineros de Chiba Lotte, quienes tratan de venderlo a un equipo de Grandes Ligas, porque él quiere jugar aquí…

** Su efectividad allá es de 2.10, con 0.89 en la combinación de hits recibidos y bases por bolas concedidas por inning. Sus strikeouts son 11.8 cada nueve innings en cuatro temporadas. Dos veces ha ganado el premio para el mejor lanzador, dos veces ha sido El Más Valioso y dos veces ha sido llevado al Juego de Estrellas…

-o-o-0-

“En aquella aldea de caníbales había un anuncio en el restaurant que decía: `Curas jóvenes fritos en aceite bendito, a tres dólares el plato”… Yatuni Lagueles.

-o-o-o-

