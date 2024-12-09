Letters from the Beyond: From Ty Cobb to Juan Soto – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Ty Cobb para Juan Soto

Dear friend Juan:

As I see it, until yesterday Sunday, no one in that world that you call Here, to call ours Here, knew what would happen with your contract.

Not even your agent, Scott Boras, could say anything for sure about your destiny and for how much money.

What is a reality is that they will not sign you for the amount that Mr. Boras wanted, 1,050 million for 15 seasons, or $70 million annually.

You will not surpass Shohei Ohtani in his fees, those same $70 million per season for 10 years, but you will earn more than him in total, about $730 million, for the 15 years. That total is $30 million more than the Japanese, but, I insist, he gets his 70 for each season, while yours annually will be $48 million 666 thousand 666.

Well, as they say: Something is something.

I know that you want to stay in New York, so the Yankees and Mets are the ones who have the best chance, but the Dodgers, Red Sox or Blue Jays could tempt Boras with a few more million.

In short, my friend Juan, you are the star of the Major Leagues. So much so that the journalists pay you the same attention as Ohtani, Roki Sasaki and the rest of the Japanese fraternity.

Because I know you are asking yourself the question, I will answer you: Yes, I like that you, the big leaguers of today, get paid such a lot of dollars, and I am not going to compare it with what I, the owner of the best average in the history of the Majors, .367, earned for my services. I was very happy in my 24 years as a big leaguer, 1905-1928.

My biggest fee was $50,000 for the 1927 season, but imagine that for my first season, in 1905, I was paid $1,500, or $250 a month.

And only once, in my first year, did I not hit .300, and twice I hit over .400.

But we could also buy a late-model Ford for $300 and live in a nice apartment, paying $100 a month.

Let us not bother to find out which era was better. You are very happy now, as Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, all the rest and I were in those days.

Besides, you have a fortune more valuable than any millions can pay you: And that is your youth, 26 years until October 25th of next year. You were also born with wonderful skills for something as difficult as playing baseball professionally.

My dear friend Juan: We admire you head on, all of us who love baseball…

Ty.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Ty Cobb para Juan Soto

Amigo Juan:

Por lo que veo, hasta ayer domingo, nadie en aquel mundo que ustedes llaman Más Acá, para llamar al de nosotros Más Allá, sabía lo que ocurriría con tu contrato.

Ni siquiera tu agente, Scott Boras, podía decir algo seguro acerca de tu destino y por cuánto dinero.

Lo que sí es una realidad es que no te firmarán por la suma que pretendía mister Boras, mil 50 millones por 15 temporadas, o sea $70 millones anuales.

No superarás a Shohei Ohtani en sus honorarios, esos mismos $70 millones por temporada durante 10 años, pero sí cobrarás más que él en total, unos $730 millones, por los 15 años. Ese total es superior en $30 millones al del japonés, pero, insisto, él cobra sus 70 por cada temporada, mientras lo tuyo anualmente, será, $48 millones 666 mil 666.

Bueno, como quien dice: Algo es algo.

Estoy enterado de que quieres permanecer en Nueva York, por lo que Yankees y Mets son quienes tienen más chance, pero Dodgers, Medias Rojas o Blue Jays podrían tentar a Boras con unos cuantos millones más.

Total, amigo Juan, que eres la vedette de las Grandes Ligas. Tanto, que los periodistas te prestan igual atención que a Ohtani, Roki Sazaki y el resto de la cofradía nipona.

Porque sé que te estás haciendo la pregunta, te la respondo: Sí me agrada que ustedes, los bigleaguers de hoy día cobren tales topo. chales de dólares, y no voy a compararlo con lo que yo, el dueño del mejor promedio en la historia de las Mayores, 367, recibía por mis servicios. Yo fui muy feliz en mis 24 años de bigleager, 1905-1928.

Mis mayores honorarios fueron los de 50 mil dólares por la campaña de 1927, pero imagínate que por mi primera temporada, en 1905, me pagaron mil 500, o sea $250 mensuales.

Y solamente una vez, fue en mi primer año, no conecté para .300, y dos veces lo hice sobre .400.

Pero también podíamos comprar un Ford último modelo por 300 dólares y vivir en un buen apartamento, pagando 100 dólares mensuales.

No nos preocupemos en buscar cuál época ha sido mejor. Tú eres muy feliz ahora, como Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, todos demás y yo, lo fuimos por aquellos días.

Además, tienes una fortuna más valiosa que cuantos millones puedan pagarte: Y esa es tu juventud, 26 años hasta el 25 de octubre del año que viene. También naciste con maravillosas habilidades para algo tan difícil como es jugar beisbol profesionalmente.

Amigo Juan: Te admiramos de frente, todos los que amamos el beisbol…

Ty.

