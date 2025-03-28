Roberts and Betts, No Love for Donald Trump – Roberts y Betts Poco Afecto a Donald Trump

“Thieves are honest people”… Enrique Jardiel Poncela.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Six teams to watch this season: Dodgers, of course, plus Yankees, Phillies, Royals, Red Sox, and Cardinals…

** Speaking of Bostonians, the spoiled brad Rafael Devers, after much vociferation, will be the designated hitter, because someone far superior to him, Alex Bregman, is the new third baseman…

** How will commissioner Rob Manfred recoup the billion dollars that ESPN will no longer pay starting in 2026, because it will broadcast other sporting events?…

** The Dodgers’ new shortstop, Mookie Betts, was with the Red Sox in 2018, when they won the World Series, and he refused to attend the traditional visit to the White House by those who win that Classic. This year’s Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, had said he wouldn’t be attending the event this time, when they visit the Nationals on April 7-9. But at the last minute, I received a message from Los Angeles that they would be in the group when they go to greet President Donald Trump… Who knows!

** Dodgers doctors have called Mookie Betts’ stomach woes “very mysterious”…

** My friend Josh Barton of SportsBetting.ag informs me that, according to his research, the next managers to be fired will be, in this order:

John Schneider (Blue Jays),

Rocco Baldelli (Twins),

Oliver Mármol (Cardinals),

Bud Black (Rockies),

Derek Shelton (Pirates),

Dave Martínez (Nationals),

Kevin Cash (Rays),

Mark Kotsay (Athletics)…

** USA Today calls 26-year-old infielder Isaac Paredes, a native of Hermosillo, the Astros’ “core player”…

** The Mets have hosted a series of events in Ed Kranepool’s memory. They’ll even play the entire season with the number seven on their left sleeve, as that’s what he wore. Kranepool died last September 8th. At 79 years old…

Roberts y Betts Poco Afectos a Donald Trump

“Los ladrones somos gente honrada”… Enrique Jardiel Poncela.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Seis equipos para ver en esta temporada: Desde luego, Dodgers, más Yankees, Phillies, Royals, Medias Rojas y Cardenales…

** Hablando de la gente de Boston, el perreroso, Rafael Devers, después de mucho vociferar, será bateador designado, porque uno muy superior a él, Alex Bregman, es el nuevo tercera base…

** ¿Cómo recuperará el comisionado, Rob Manfred, los mil millones de dólares que a partir de 2026 ya no pagará ESPN, porque transmitirá otros espectáculos deportivos?…

** El nuevo shortstop de los Dodgers, Mookie Betts, era de los Medias Rojas en 2018, cuando ganaron la Serie Mundial, y él se negó a asistir a la tradicional visita de quienes ganan ese Clásico, a la Casa Blanca. El mánager de los Dodgers este año, Dave Roberts, había dicho que no iría a esa cita esta vez, cuando entre el siete y el nueve de abril visiten a los Nationals. Pero a última hora, me anunciaron desde Los Ángeles, que ellos dos sí estarán en el grupo, cuando vayan a saludar el Presidente Donald Trump… ¡Vaya usted a saber!

** Los médicos de los Dodgers han calificado las calamidades estomacales de Mookie Betts, como “muy misteriosas”…

** Mi amigo, Josh Barton, de SportsBetting.ag, me informa que, según sus investigaciones, los próximos mánagers en ser despedidos, serán, en este orden:

John Schneider (Blue Jays),

Rocco Baldelli (Twins),

Oliver Marmol (Cardenales)

Bud Black (Rockies)

Derek Shelton (Piratas)

Dave Martínez (Nationals)

Kevin Cash (Rays)

Mark Kotsay (Atléticos)…

** USA ToDay califica a Isaac Paredes, infielder, de 26 años, nativo de Hermosillo, como el “pelotero esencial” (pivotal player), pelotero esencial, de los Astros…

** Los Mets han presentado una serie de actos en memoria de Ed Kranepool. Incluso, jugarán toda la campaña con el número siete en la manga izquierda, ya que era el que él usaba. Kranepool murió el ocho de septiembre pasado. A los 79 años de edad…

