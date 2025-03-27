As They Would Say In Rome, “Let The Games Begin!”

Can the Dodgers repeat in 2025? - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Everyone is talking about how powerful the 2025 Dodgers are going into the 2025 season. So, how do the Dodgers follow their act of 2024? If you ask fans in Los Angeles, they will tell you that a 121-win season is a good possibility.

Then they will say, the Dodgers will win the NLDS vs. Braves, the NLCS over the Mets, and their first-ever back-to-back World Series in franchise history over the Astros four games to one and that they have the depth to withstand the predictable loss of players to injuries that have become normal in today’s baseball world.

That is a lot to swallow for the other 29 fan bases nationwide. And here is a fact of life: the other franchises will not bow down to the media hype telling everyone that the Dodgers are invincible. As a matter of fact, all 29 teams will take it up a notch when they play the boys in blue this year. I can see the reining champs winning the NL West with 98 to 101 games and going deep into the playoffs. But baseball is a long 162-game grind with many ups and downs, and to predict its outcome is next to impossible.

Last year, the Dodgers entered the playoffs with a rotation decimated by season-ending injuries. They went with bullpen games nine times in the 2024 postseason, going 6-3 overall. They played well but also got lucky when the Yankees showed their true colors of being a flawed team.

When the “Bronx Bombers” couldn’t “Bomb” and showed a lack of “Baseball Instincts,” the Dodgers took advantage of those things and came out on top in the final chapter of the baseball season.

At the beginning of an MLB season, there can never be any forgone conclusions as to who will end up on top in today’s world of sports.

There are just too many things that can happen, both good and bad for teams. What we can predict is that fans will flock to the different stadiums during the beautiful summer days and enjoy the country’s “National Pastime.”

With all the bells and whistles of the loud, ear-piercing, and exploding scoreboard theatrics, money can buy! The game of baseball is like the game of life; it is unpredictable and not always fair. Like that box of chocolates in the movie Forrest Gump, “You don’t know what you’re gonna get.

