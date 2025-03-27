NEW YORK, NY — In his first-ever regular season at-bat as a New York Met on Thursday afternoon, the $765 million man, Juan Soto, owner of the largest contract in professional sports, ripped a single up-the-middle off of Houston Astros’ left-hander Framber Valdez.
The 2021 National League LatinoMVP award winner and finalist of the 2024 American League LatinoMVP, later had a chance to tie the game up in the top of the ninth — while down 3-1, facing Houston’s elite southpaw closer Josh Hader, but Soto struck out to end it, 3-1, in favor of the Astros.
The 26-year-old superstar, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic finished off his debut in orange and blue, recording one hit, two walks and a strikeout.
“For me, it was a good experience,” said Soto on making his Mets debut. “These guys are amazing. We’ve been having a good time since spring training, so we’ve just got to bring that all the way.”
On facing Hader and the left-hander getting the best of him, Soto stated, “He’s one of the best closers in the league. His stuff is nasty.”
Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza later added on, “As a competitor, he (Soto) always wants to come through. I thought he had some good at-bats today.”
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 2 months ago
35TH ANNUAL LATINO MVP AWARDS – 2024 OFFICIAL BALLOT ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NY (February 10th, 2025) — It has been thirty five (35) years since...
-
Baseball/ 7 mins ago
Juan Soto makes Mets debut in H-Town
NEW YORK, NY — In his first-ever regular season at-bat as a New York...
-
Baseball/ 16 hours ago
As They Would Say In Rome, “Let The Games Begin!”
LOS ANGELES, CA — Everyone is talking about how powerful the 2025 Dodgers are...
-
Baseball/ 16 hours ago
The Dodgers Still Without Mookie Betts – Los Dodgers Aún Sin Mookie Betts
“It’s less difficult to save water than to have to live without water”… Joseph...
-
Baseball/ 24 hours ago
MLB LAUNCHES NEW 2025 BRAND CAMPAIGN “HEROES OF THE GAME”
Anime Films and Social Imagery Depicts the Skill and Athleticism of MLB’s Top Players...