Juan Soto makes Mets debut in H-Town

Image Credit: SNY

NEW YORK, NY — In his first-ever regular season at-bat as a New York Met on Thursday afternoon, the $765 million man, Juan Soto, owner of the largest contract in professional sports, ripped a single up-the-middle off of Houston Astros’ left-hander Framber Valdez.

The 2021 National League LatinoMVP award winner and finalist of the 2024 American League LatinoMVP, later had a chance to tie the game up in the top of the ninth — while down 3-1, facing Houston’s elite southpaw closer Josh Hader, but Soto struck out to end it, 3-1, in favor of the Astros.

The 26-year-old superstar, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic finished off his debut in orange and blue, recording one hit, two walks and a strikeout.

“For me, it was a good experience,” said Soto on making his Mets debut. “These guys are amazing. We’ve been having a good time since spring training, so we’ve just got to bring that all the way.”

On facing Hader and the left-hander getting the best of him, Soto stated, “He’s one of the best closers in the league. His stuff is nasty.”

Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza later added on, “As a competitor, he (Soto) always wants to come through. I thought he had some good at-bats today.”

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports