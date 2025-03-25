What’s To Come for 2025 Yankees and more on AL East Division

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — A brief analysis of the 2025 American League East and who would have expected the Yankees going from favorites to duplicate division titles and quickly lose their status. Two starters of their rotation along with cogs in their lineup and that changed the outlook.

Along with LatinoSports.com’s founder Julio Pabón, editor Robert Rizzo, ace photographer Bill Menzel, and a ton of others, we will have you covered for the long ride to October.

The AL East will be focused here along with the American League. Teams begin their journey Thursday to dethrone the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

NY Yankees: Perhaps with Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil, the Yankees had the best starting rotation in the division. They added Max Fried with the record contract for a left-hander.

And Marcus Stroman was on the trading block with a $18.5 million salary which would have cleared the books for added depth and the Yankees surely need the right-hander.

But Cole is lost for the season with Tommy John surgery, a major blow to the rotation. Gil, 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, and a favorite for the 2024 AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year, is out for the next three months.

They still have Carlos Rodón, who has that tendency of throwing the home run ball and a former AL LatinoMVP Pitcher of the Year, he got the Opening Day assignment in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium Thursday afternoon against the Brewers.

But suddenly a dominating rotation does not look as much, and Clarke Schmidt who has the potential will be delayed with shoulder fatigue, hopefully not headed for more setbacks because he can throw strikes. In place the Yankees believe veteran 38-year-old Carlos Carrasco (1.69 Spring Training ERA & 2020 AL LatinoMVP Pitcher of the Year) is instrumental and in five games pitched 16 innings of good baseball.

However this still isn’t Cole, Fried, Rodón, Gil, or Schmidt to open the season. The rotation has question marks, though the bullpen is their asset. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough is a new and recent addition. Trading for changeups specialist Devin Williams and tough to hit. He will set up Luke Weaver who became a reliable closer last season.

Of course, the Yankees will still score runs, especially at their home run friendly ballpark in the Bronx. And of course a healthy Aaron Judge will vye for another 50 home run season. But the difference is no Juan Soto who opted for big money, going across town to the Mets. That dynamic duo had baseball talking of an old Mantle and Maris Yankees tandem of the past.

Another cog and home run threat, Giancarlo Stanton, the 2024 ALCS MVP, and another former LatinoMVP, who revitalized his proficiency to hit the home run, has not picked up a bat with two ailing elbows. And questions arise as to when or if Stanton will get an at-bat anytime soon.

New faces and an infield of question marks. New additions of veterans and former MVP’s Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt. The Yankees made the pivot after Soto was gone. Anthony Volpe is no longer a rookie as he teams with Jazz Chisholm Jr. as the infield double play unit. Will Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera man third base and provide some offense?

They finally submitted to opting for no Gleyber Torres, though he was their most consistent hitter the past two years.

Jasson Domínguez, “The Martian,” could be an adventure in left field. Does his home run trot become a frequent theme to the Yankees lineup? The late season call up two years ago hit bombs at Yankee Stadium then spent a year recovering from Tommy John surgery.

We do know for the first time In Yankees history a catcher will leadoff, Austin Wells got on base in the spring, hit home runs. The Yankees are going to miss Soto no longer in the Bronx and lack right handed presence in their lineup.

And deep in mind even with new faces there is that lingering sting of last year, best record in the league (94-66) and first World Series since their last championship of 2009. And that ugly fifth-inning in late October ending their quest to the Dodgers. It still stings but this to the Yankees is a new beginning.

“A loss is a loss,” said Judge when the Yankees assembled again last month down in Tampa, Florida. But with a depleted pitching rotation and questions the Yankees are not perennial favorites for back-to-back World Series.

They could win the division, GM Brian Cashman won’t sit still during the trade deadline granted it won’t be easy.

Prediction: 86 wins, one of three AL Wild Card teams

Rest of the AL East and American League: Pitching will determine if the Orioles will overtake the Yankees and 41-year old Charlie Morton was signed to replace the departure of Corbin Burnes. Injuries hurt the Orioles last season losing their closer Félix Bautista (2023 AL LatinoMVP Reliever of the Year) and Kyle Bradish (both Tommy John) is expected back in the second half. Gunner Henderson, 2023 AL Rookie of the Year is on the IL, when healthy he generates good at-bats, gets on base, Baltimore scores runs.

But questions also about the O’s. Do they revert to the team they were in 2023?

Prediction: 83 wins and battle for AL Wild Card

Boston Red Sox: 85 wins and a Yankees-Red Sox rivalry revisited. Look for youngsters to make a difference with All-Star Rafael Devers, Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell all names to watch.

Toronto Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2021 AL LatinoMVP) and impending free agency, the Jays thrive on his presence in the lineup. Veterans Andrés Giménez, Anthony Santander, Jeff Hoffman, Yimi García, and Hall of Famer Max Scherzer (if healthy) will provide the Jays with a chance to contend.

Others to Contend: The Tampa Bay Rays always manage to find a way with youngsters and will use their temporary home of Steinbrenner Field to their advantage. The Cleveland Guardians made that surprise to the ALDS with fewest home runs in the league and always find ways to contend.

The Detroit Tigers are hungry and young, they got a taste of the postseason last year… Seems like yesterday, more like two years since the Texas Rangers won a World Series and a return of Jacob DeGrom makes their starting rotation that much better.

The Houston Astros with José Altuve (2017 AL LatinoMVP) now in left field and their starting pitching in that respectable range, Kansas City Royals the surprise last year, Minnesota Twins if a healthy and rebound of Carlos Correa, and never count out the Mariners and Luis Castillo on the mound, a multiple time LatinoMVP Pitcher award winner.

And the Los Angeles Angels won’t be a postseason team but look for the return of a healthy Mike Trout in right field.

The Athletics in Sacramento and with their highest paid player in franchise history, Luis Severino on the mound. A young team that is hungry and competitive. And those White Sox, rebuilding still and headed for a 110 game losing season.

Hey that’s an improvement from losing a record 121 games last year.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: (@Ring786), Facebook.com Rich Mancuso

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports