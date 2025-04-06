Colombia’s First Big Leaguer Abandoned – Abandonado Primer Big Leaguer de Colombia

For 84 Years, His Remains Remain Alone in NYC

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Luis (Jud) Castro, a native of Medellín, wasn’t a star player, but at age 25, in 1902, aboard the Philadelphia Athletics, then managed by Connie Mack, he was the first Latin American player in the Major Leagues in the 20th century.

In the 19th century, Cuban Esteban Bellán had already played with the New York Haymakers.

Luis died in New York on September 24, 1941, at the age of 64. His body was buried two days later, marking his 84th birthday.

No Family in the USA

It’s unknown if he had any family in the United States, nor is it known who brought his body to be buried at Mount St. Mary Cemetery in Flushing, Queens. The address is 7200 Booth Memorial Avenue.

They were very cooperative when my colleague Leonte Landino and I went to investigate. But, of course, none of that group worked at the cemetery in 1941.

Everything was learned through the archives. Luis never had a grave. There was never even a plaque with his name or a simple brick with a number on the site. Nothing. But the perfect organization of that place allowed us to know where the remains are.

The information reads: Division 10, row 9, number 18. On one side, at number 16, is the grave of a man named Potash, and on the other side, at number 20, the Tait family, of five members.

He Now Has a Plaque

Landino and I persuaded the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) to place a plaque where Castro’s remains lie.

They said Luis was Venezuelan; others claimed he was born in Barranquilla and was buried in Puerto Rico. They even published that he was the son of Venezuelan President Cipriano Castro, who governed from 1888 to 1909.

Later, in 1988, the Encyclopedia, which published biographical information on 13,487 big leaguers, stated: “Luis Castro was born in Cartagena, Colombia, in 1877, and died in Venezuela (no date given).”

45 Years After Castro

Since 1980, I have been researching Luis (Jud) Castro. I made 19 trips along the Atlantic coast of Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, the northeastern United States, and Venezuela. I don’t regret that, because now we know most of the details of the figure’s life and death. All that remains is for his remains to be returned to where he was born.

Official Indifference

I have written to Colombian ambassadors, consuls, and two presidents, explaining the case. But they haven’t even responded.

Now, how, why, and when did Luis Castro come to New York? Because he didn’t go there to play baseball.

Luis’s father, Néstor Castro, was not only a very prosperous and wealthy banker, but also a leader of the Conservative Party in Antioquia.

When Luis turned eight, Néstor took him to New York to finish elementary school and study English. Father Castro hoped the boy would later graduate in economics so he could take charge of business.

Manhattan College

Luis finished elementary school and was very advanced in English when his father made another trip to New York to enroll him at Manhattan College, where Luis graduated from high school, perfected his English, and learned to play baseball.

Luis was inducted into that school’s Hall of Fame for being the first Latin American in the Major Leagues in the 20th century. An Antioquian in a United States Hall of Fame!

Because, instead of university, Luis dedicated himself to professional baseball. At that time, the late 19th and early 20th centuries, many towns had professional teams that held serious championships. Minor leagues didn’t exist.

Luis was a pitcher and infielder. Mack recruited him from that baseball team for his Athletics.

Luis (Jud) Castro was born on November 25, 1876. He made his major league debut on April 23, 1902, and his last game was on September 27 of the same year.

Thank you life, for giving me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Abandonado el Primer Big Leaguer de Colombia

Durante 84 Años Los Restos Permanecen Solitarios en NYC

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Luis (Jud) Castro, nativo de Medellín, no fue un pelotero estelar, pero a los 25 años, en 1902, a bordo de los Atléticos, entonces de Philadelphia y dirigidos por Connie Mack, fue el primer pelotero latinoamericano en Grandes Ligas en el Siglo XX.

En el Siglo XIX, ya había jugado el cubano, Esteban Bellán, con los Haymakers, de Nueva York.

Luis murió, en Nueva York, el 24 de septiembre de 1941, a los 64 años de edad. Su cadáver fue sepultado dos días después, van a cumplirse 84 años.

Sin Familia en USA

Se ignora si tuvo familia en Estados Unidos, tampoco se sabe quién o quiénes llevaron su cadáver para ser sepultado en el Mount St. Mary Cemetery, de Flushing, Queens. La dirección es, 7200 Booth Memorial Avenue.

Cooperaron mucho, cuando mi compañero Leonte Landino y yo fuimos a investigar. Pero, desde luego, ninguno de aquel grupo trabajaba en el cementerio en 1941.

Todo se logró por los los archivos. Luis nunca tuvo una tumba. Jamás hubo en el sitio siquiera un placa con su nombre o un simple ladrillo con un número. Nada. Pero la organización perfecta de ese lugar nos permitió saber dónde están los restos.

La información dice: División 10, fila 9, número 18. A un lado, en el número 16, está la tumba de un señor de apellido Potash, y al otro lado, en el 20, la familia Tait, de cinco miembros.

Ya Tiene Placa

Landino y yo logramos que la Society For American Baseball Research (SABR), colocara una placa donde yacen los restos de Castro.

Decían que Luis era venezolano, otros afirmaban que había nacido en Barranquilla y estaba sepultado en Puerto Rico. Publicaron hasta que era hijo del Presidente de Venezuela Cipriano Castro, quien gobernó desde 1888 hasta 1909.

Más tarde, en 1988, la Enciclopedia, que publicó los datos biográficos de 13 mil 487 big leaguers, afirmó…: “Luis Castro nació en Cartagena, Colombia, en 1877, y murió en Venezuela (no apareció fecha)”.

45 Años Tras de Castro

Desde 1980, he estado investigando a Luis (Jud) Castro. Hice 19 viajes por la costa Atlántica de Colombia, Panamá, Puerto Rico, el noreste de Estados Unidos y Venezuela. No estoy arrepentido de eso, porque ahora sabemos la mayoría de los pormenores de la vida y la muerte del personaje. Solo falta que sus restos regresen a donde él nació.

Indiferencia Oficial

Le he escrito a Embajadores de Colombia, a Cónsules y a dos Presidentes, explicándoles el caso. Pero ni siquiera contestan.

Ahora, ¿cómo, por qué y cuando llegó Luis Castro a Nueva York?. Porque no fue allá para jugar al beisbol.

El padre de Luis, Néstor Castro, no solo fue un banquero muy próspero, adinerado, sino también de un líder del Partido Conservador en Antioquia.

Cuando Luis cumplió ocho años, Néstor lo llevó a Nueva York para que terminara su primaria y estudiara inglés. Aspiraba papá Castro que el muchacho se graduara después en economía, para que se encargara de los negocios.

El ManhattanCollege

Luis terminó la primaria y estaba muy adelantado en inglés, cuando su padre hizo otro viaje a Nueva York, para inscribirlo en el Manhattan College, donde se graduó Luis de la secundaria, perfeccionó su inglés y aprendió a jugar beisbol.

Luis fue elevado al Hall de la Fama de ese colegio, por haber sido el primer latinoamericano en Grandes Ligas en el Siglo XX. ¡Un antioqueño en un Hall de la Fama de Estados Unidos!

Porque, en vez de la Universidad, Luis se dedicó al beisbol profesional. En esa época, fines del Siglo XIX, comienzos del Siglo XX, en numerosos pueblos había equipos profesionales, que celebraban serios campeonatos. No existían las ligas menores.

Luis era pitcher e infielder. De ese beisbol lo sacó Mack para sus Atléticos.

Luis (Jud) Castro nació el 25 de noviembre de 1876. Debutó en las Mayores el 23 de abril de 1902 y su último juego fue el 27 de septiembre del mismo año.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5