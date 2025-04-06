WALK-OFF: Lindor Sends Mets Fans Home Happy on Saturday

FLUSHING, NY — Francisco Lindor sent New York Mets fans home happy Saturday night, walking off the Toronto Blue Jays on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning, which secured the Mets with a 3-2 win, their first walk-off of the 2025 season and fifth overall victory (5-3).
The multiple-time LatinoMVP award winner Lindor (2016: AL & 2024: NL), finishing 1-3 in the comeback victory with the game-winning RBI, led off in the bottom of the first inning with a double, making for back-to-back days where the Puerto Rican superstar switch-hitting shortstop began the Mets’ side of offense on a double.
Over three hours later, while Jose Siri sprinted from third base to home, Lindor closed the affair on his sacrifice fly, coming via the first pitch seen–an 87-MPH breaking ball–from Blue Jays’ new right-handed closer Jeff Hoffman, formerly of the Philadelphia Phillies.
“We had good at-bats towards the end of the game,” Lindor said. “That’s something that the hitting coaches have preached–to continue to have good at-bats the whole entire game. I think it’s part of our culture.”
