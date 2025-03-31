35TH ANNUAL LATINOMVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

LatinoMVP Announcement for the 35th Annual Awards: 2024 LatinoMVP Award winners - Image Credit: Latino Sports

BRONX, NEW YORK — (March 31, 2025) — For thirty-five (35) consecutive years, Latino Sports has upheld the responsibility of recognizing the stellar on-and-off-field performances of Latino Major League Baseball athletes by honoring those transcendent individuals with the LatinoMVP award — which is the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latino MLB players, beginning in 1990.

The annual one-of-a-kind awards came to fruition with the ideas and determination of Latino Sports founder and president Julio Pabón, who also formed the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) in 1990, when the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA), named Milwaukee Brewers’ Robin Yount, the 1989 American League Most Valuable Player, while many professionals sports reporters in the Caribbean, and in many communities throughout the United States believed that Texas Rangers’ Rubén Sierra was overlooked for the award.

“This award was created to allow Latino players to get the recognition that they deserve and to become the role models that many young Latino and non-Latino children need to see.” — Latino Sports founder and president Julio Pabón stated in 1990 during the first-ever LatinoMVP award ceremony, as the same still prevails today

Over the last three decades, former and active Latino & non-Latino Major League Baseball players, managers, coaches, along with front-office executives, team television + radio broadcasters, and media members, have complimented the work done by the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA), who are based across the globe, but primarily in the U.S.A., the Caribbean, and South America.

In 2015, the LSWBA officially voted and came to the ultimate decision of expanding the LatinoMVP awards from two categories (American League, & National League) to eight overall (four in each respective league) — the AL & NL LatinoMVP award, the AL & NL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award, the AL & NL LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer award, and lastly, the AL & NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year award.

Throughout most recent years, the award has been deemed, “the Latin Grammy of Baseball,” by several former LatinoMVP award winners, while Major League Baseball has done their part by joining in our 35-year-old mission — becoming the main and major sponsor of the LatinoMVP award.

Presented below are the eight winners of the 35th Annual LatinoMVP awards — with each performing to the highest level on the field throughout the 2024 season, while showcasing themselves as a role model for the youth, which has earned them the most prestigious award for a Latino MLB athlete.

2024 LatinoMVP Award Winners

American League LatinoMVP

Juan Soto – New York Yankees/New York Mets (2025)

National League LatinoMVP

Francisco Lindor – New York Mets

American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher

Seth Lugo – Kansas City Royals

National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta – Milwaukee Brewers

American League LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer

Emmanuel Clase – Cleveland Guardians

National League LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer

Raisel Iglesias – Atlanta Braves

American League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year

Luis Gil – New York Yankees

National League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year

Jackson Chourio – Milwaukee Brewers

On behalf of Latino Sports, the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA), & Major League Baseball (MLB), congratulations to each LatinoMVP winner for the well-earned honor. We are grateful for the opportunity to uphold the responsibility of recognizing Latinos’ stellar on-and-off-field performances and look forward to celebrating each LatinoMVP career milestone throughout the entirety of the 2025 MLB season, & this coming September during Hispanic Heritage Month at each winner’s home ballpark.

