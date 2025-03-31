Shohei Ohtani opens 2025 season with the most popular player jersey in MLB, leading star-studded rankings

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Ohtani Has Most Popular Player Jersey in U.S., Japan and Globally For 18 Consecutive Months; Henderson, Skenes, Volpe, Witt Jr. and Yamamoto Make Their Respective Debuts in the Top 20

After helping lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series championship and opening the MLB season in Tokyo at the league’s biggest standalone international event ever, Shohei Ohtani’s worldwide popularity continues with the most popular player jersey in the Majors. Since 2023, fans have purchased Ohtani’s Nike jersey more than any other in the U.S., Japan and worldwide.

Following Ohtani on the most popular player jersey list, released jointly today by MLB and MLB Players, Inc. (MLBPI), are Dodgers teammates Freddie Freeman (#2) and Mookie Betts (#4) along with the New York Mets blockbuster offseason-signing Juan Soto (#3) and the Yankees reigning American League MVP outfielder Aaron Judge (#5). For Soto, this is the first time in the 26-year-old’s career that his jersey is in the top three league-wide.

This list accounts for sales of Nike jerseys from the Fanatics network of sites, including MLBShop.com, since the culmination of the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One. Rounding out the 10 most popular player jerseys are veteran superstars Francisco Lindor (#6), Bryce Harper (#7), Jose Altuve (#8), and Ronald Acuña Jr. (#9), while Yoshinobu Yamamoto (#10) makes his debut on the chart.

With Ohtani’s jersey at no. 1 and Yamamoto’s at no. 10, this is just the second time ever that two Japanese-born players rank in the top 10 most popular player jerseys (Ichiro Suzuki & Yu Darvish in 2012).

The most popular player jerseys at the beginning of the 2025 season also highlight the impact of baseball’s young stars, with five players age 26-or-younger and more than half the list being 30-or-younger. Beyond the 26-year-old Soto, this group includes 22-year-old reigning NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes (#15), 23-year-olds Elly De La Cruz (#13), Gunnar Henderson (#14) and Anthony Volpe (#19) and 24-year-old Bobby Witt Jr. (#18). Skenes’ first appearance on this list also marks the first time a Pirate has ranked among the 20 most popular player jerseys since Andrew McCutchen in 2016, while Witt Jr.’s jersey debut is the first for a Royals player since four Kansas City sluggers made the list in 2016. Cementing their popularity among MLB fans, Skenes, De La Cruz and Henderson are also the three cover athletes for MLB The Show 25, the hallmark video game celebrating its 20thanniversary.

The World Champion Dodgers, riding an unprecedented wave of momentum from their title and Tokyo Series opening, have a league-leading six players represented on the season-opening list with Clayton Kershaw (#11) and Kiké Hernández (#16) alongside their teammates.

Most Popular MLB Player Jerseys

Based on sales of Nike jerseys from the Fanatics network of sites, including MLBShop.com, since the culmination of the World Series

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers Juan Soto, New York Mets Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers Aaron Judge, New York Yankees Francisco Lindor, New York Mets Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies Jose Altuve, Houston Astros Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates Kiké Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers Corey Seager, Texas Rangers Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

