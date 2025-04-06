Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo launches ‘Striking Out Barriers’ initiative to support youth communities in Philadelphia

Former Roberto Clemente Award nominee and new Phillies starter to help raise funds for Boys & Girls Club of Philadelphia
Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo (2023 NL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year) and the Jesús Luzardo Family Foundation are excited to announce the launch of “Striking Out Barriers” – a new initiative that turns strikeouts into opportunities for those in need. Throughout the 2025 baseball season, the Jesús Luzardo Family Foundation will donate $100 for every strikeout Luzardo records, for all home and away games.
The initiative will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia. This local nonprofit youth development organization provides critical resources for youth, helping them develop as individuals and leaders while seamlessly integrating into society.
“This initiative is deeply personal to me,” said Luzardo, who will make his home debut on Friday, April 4, at Citizens Bank Park against the Los Angeles Dodgers. “Every strikeout now has a greater purpose, and I hope we can rally support to help more kids get the opportunities they deserve.”
The Luzardo Foundation believes in the mission of providing a safe space where children can not only feel secure but also thrive academically.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Jesús Luzardo Family Foundation to our community. Their generous support is crucial in helping us empower young people and create lasting change for a brighter future,” said Lisabeth Marziello, President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia.
For more information on matching or donating to the cause, visit the Jesús Luzardo Family Foundation at Monica@JesusLuzardoFoundation.com.
Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 6 days ago
35TH ANNUAL LATINOMVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NEW YORK — (March 31, 2025) — For thirty-five (35) consecutive years, Latino...
-
Baseball/ 4 hours ago
The Road To The Majors Is Not Always Smooth
LOS ANGELES, CA — The road to the big leagues can take a young...
-
Baseball/ 9 hours ago
Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo launches ‘Striking Out Barriers’ initiative to support youth communities in Philadelphia
Former Roberto Clemente Award nominee and new Phillies starter to help raise funds for...
-
Baseball/ 10 hours ago
WALK-OFF: Lindor Sends Mets Fans Home Happy on Saturday
FLUSHING, NY — Francisco Lindor sent New York Mets fans home happy Saturday night,...
-
Baseball/ 12 hours ago
Colombia’s First Big Leaguer Abandoned – Abandonado Primer Big Leaguer de Colombia
For 84 Years, His Remains Remain Alone in NYC Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –...