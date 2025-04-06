Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo launches ‘Striking Out Barriers’ initiative to support youth communities in Philadelphia

Image Credit: MLB

Former Roberto Clemente Award nominee and new Phillies starter to help raise funds for Boys & Girls Club of Philadelphia

Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo (2023 NL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year) and the Jesús Luzardo Family Foundation are excited to announce the launch of “Striking Out Barriers” – a new initiative that turns strikeouts into opportunities for those in need. Throughout the 2025 baseball season, the Jesús Luzardo Family Foundation will donate $100 for every strikeout Luzardo records, for all home and away games.

The initiative will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia. This local nonprofit youth development organization provides critical resources for youth, helping them develop as individuals and leaders while seamlessly integrating into society.

“This initiative is deeply personal to me,” said Luzardo, who will make his home debut on Friday, April 4, at Citizens Bank Park against the Los Angeles Dodgers. “Every strikeout now has a greater purpose, and I hope we can rally support to help more kids get the opportunities they deserve.”

The Luzardo Foundation believes in the mission of providing a safe space where children can not only feel secure but also thrive academically.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Jesús Luzardo Family Foundation to our community. Their generous support is crucial in helping us empower young people and create lasting change for a brighter future,” said Lisabeth Marziello, President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia.

For more information on matching or donating to the cause, visit the Jesús Luzardo Family Foundation at Monica@JesusLuzardoFoundation.com.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

