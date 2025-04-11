“It’s better to lose by making a virtue than to win by not making it”… Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – I’ve been informed that my friend, Octavio Dotel, 51, managed to escape alive from the ruins of the nightclub whose roof collapsed in the Dominican Republic. He died on the way to the hospital…

** And Nelsy Cruz, governor of Monte Cristi and sister of Nelson Cruz, was another of the more than 130 people killed in the tragedy…

** Luis Arráez can ask himself, what slump?! He overcame his offensive deficiencies and quickly got back into his usual rhythm. That’s been characteristic of distinguished hitters like Ty Cobb, Ted Williams, and Pete Rose…

** Let’s see: Wade Boggs, now 66, was a third baseman for the Red Sox, Yankees, and Rays for 18 years, and he ate only chicken. Never hen, beef, pork, or fish. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005…

** On the contrary, Cody Bellinger, the current Yankees outfielder, has announced that he will never eat chicken again in his life, because some wings hurt him, apparently poisoned, and he had to stop playing for a few days…

-o-o-o-

“I’ve been so used to living sadly, that I console myself with the same sadness, because you caused it”… Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra.

-o-o-o-

** That guy really peed in the kettle: All players on the Rio Rancho, New Mexico, student team were suspended because one of them urinated in the water container the visiting team brought to drink during the game. Players and coaches at La Cueva High School drank from that water. A 16-year-old student admitted to urinating in it…

** The average bat speed during swings in the Major Leagues is 72 miles per hour. Hitters like Mookie Betts, when healthy, can swing their bats at speeds up to 74 miles per hour. Of course, the higher the speed, the farther the hits…

** Juan Soto (Mets), Dominican from the capital, and the highest-paid, $765 million, admits that the cold in New York these days has bothered him in his defensive work…

-o-o-o-

“The two strongest and most disparate weapons in life: poetry and reality”… Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Luis Arráez al Estilo de Cobb, Williams y Rose

“Es mejor perder haciendo virtud, que ganar dejándola de hacer”… Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Me informaron que mi amigo, Octavio Dotel, de 51 años, logró salir con vida de la ruinas del club nocturno cuyo techo cayó en Dominicana. Murió camino al hospital…

** Y Nelsy Cruz, gobernadora de Monte Cristi, hermana de Nelson Cruz, fue otra de las más de 130 personas muertas en la tragedia…

** Luis Arráez sí puede preguntarse, ¡¿cuál slump?! Salió airoso de sus deficiencias ofensivas y rápidamente entró en su ritmo habitual. Eso ha sido característico de los bateadores insignes, como Ty Cobb, Ted Wlliams y Pete Rose…

** Vamos a ver: Wade Boggs, ahora de 66 años, fue tercera base de Medias Rojas, Yankees y Rays durante 18 años, y comía solamente pollo. Nunca gallina, ni carne vacuna o porcina, ni pescado. Lo elevaron al Hall de la Fama en 2005…

** Al contrario Cody Bellinger, outfielder actual de los Yankees, ha anunciado que nunca más comerá pollo en su vida, porque unas alitas le hicieron daño, aparentemente envenenadas, y tuvo que dejar de jugar por unos días…

-o-o-o-

“Tanto he usado vivir triste, que me consuelo con las mismas tristezas, por causarlas tú”… Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra.

-o-o-o-

** Ese sí orinó dentro del perol: Todos los peloteros del equipo de estudiantes de Río Rancho, Nuevo México, fueron suspendidos, porque uno de ellos orinó en el envase del agua que llevó el club visitante para tomar durante el juego. Jugadores y técnicos de la Escuela Secundaria La Cueva, tomaron de esa agua. Un estudiante de 16 años admitió haberla orinado…

** La velocidad promedio del bate durante los swings en Grandes Ligas, es de 72 millas por hora. Bateadores como Mookie Betts, cuando está saludable, mueven el bate hasta a 74 millas. Por supuesto que a mayor velocidad, batazos más lejanos…

** Juan Soto (Mets), dominicano de la capital, el mejor pagado, $765 millones, acepta que el frío de Nueva York en estos días lo ha molestado en su labor defensiva…

-o-o-o-

“Las dos armas más fuertes y dispares de la vida, poesía y realidad”… Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5