Overall Cold Ends Mets Streak

Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — You could hear the boos from the faithful Mets fans at Citi Field Wednesday afternoon, another cold day at the ballpark, conditions not made for baseball. Most of the displeasure was marked for Brett Baty who at this point is holding down the fort until Jeff McNeil returns to the lineup later this month.

But the disapproval for the slow start of Baty or any of the Mets is not fair as the Marlins snapped their six-game winning streak. Getaway day concluded an opening season homestand of winning five of six from the Blue Jays and Marlins.

For sure the Mets did not resemble a team that won five of six, losing 5-0, sustaining their first shutout of the season. In this young season they have won with outstanding pitching, a bullpen that leads the league in team ERA. And for the most part a lineup with Pete Alonso, off to a stellar start (three HRs and 15 RBI) with a new contract.

But for the most part the Mets were flat and the streak came to a halt. Marlins’ Max Meyer took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Juan Soto hit into a double play and even the richest ballplayer on the planet heard some boos. Francisco Lindor got one of two hits.

Regardless, the Mets played before a record number of fans during the homestand at Citi Field. As a team they appreciate that support, Alonso in particular. after sweeping the Blue Jays constantly referred to their loyalty of turning out in weather more suited for February.

However, Mets fans expect their team to win and often, but the old adage says good pitching will tend to tame a potent lineup. Fans are not at the plate looking for good licks and braving the elements. They are not on the mound braving cold elements.

It looked more like football weather this week and players you could not resemble with hoods, parkas, and face masks to protect them from cold winds that made fly balls into an adventure.

But the Mets braved the elements, though not during this finale because as a team they believe every game can be won. Impossible of course during a 162-game schedule of a baseball season that has ups and downs, losing and winning streaks.

They look to start another streak the next week on the road to Sacramento the (A’s) to a probable cold city of Minnesota against the (4-8) Twins and Carlos Correa

And Mets starter Tylor Megill (2-1) who has developed a repertoire of good pitches, allowed a pair of unearned runs in four innings.

He was not at his best, opening and throwing eight straight balls. His ERA is 0.63 in two straight starts to open the season, without an earned run. Then again, offering no excuses but cold weather does play an impact.

And closer Edwin Díaz needing to work, having not pitched since Sunday, allowed three runs out of the bullpen in the ninth. That epitomized more how the streak came to a conclusion. Then again, Díaz can’t always be perfect, though his velocity was down a notch on the slider and fastball. Manager Carlos Mendoza attributed that to the cold conditions.

“We’re trying our best to put numbers up there so our starters can work with that,” Soto said. “Definitely, it’s not easy with the cold weather. it’s actually a little bit harder but I don’t think that’s an excuse to not score more runs.”

Though Mets fans expect more runs, and of course wins. The Marlins are a young and scrappy team and go home after this win with a 6-6 record which to them is acceptable. They are not expected to contend against the Mets, Phillies, or Braves, teams that should battle for the NL East division crown and wild card spots to the end.

Baty said his slow start is attributed to chasing balls out of the strike zone. Mendoza also agreed and believes in due time the numbers will improve. Though the lineup is not getting production from Baty or rookie Luisangel Acuña, both in jeopardy of losing their roster spot with the imminent return of McNeil at second base.

“I think the main thing was secondary pitches,” Mendoza said about Mayer and his Mets inability to make contact against the righty. “Whether it was the slider, sweeper, he threw it for a strike and he got chases too.”

Overall a good start for the 8-4 Mets. Overall you can’t win them all and fans need to understand this is baseball and played in the cold weather.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports