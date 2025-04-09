Queens Royalty: St. John’s Red Storm honored by Mets at Citi Field

Image Credit: Hector Beauchamp/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Queens Royalty was present Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field as the New York Mets honored the St. John’s Red Storm men’s basketball program prior to their series finale vs. the Miami Marlins.

Winning the 2024-2025 Big East Conference outright regular season title for the first time since 1984-1985, along with the program’s first Big East Tournament championship since 2000, Rick Pitino and the Red Storm put New York City back on the map of College Basketball this season, making for a historic campaign across the Big Apple.

So much so, St. John’s was treated to an Amazin’ well-deserved celebration in their ‘backyard’ Wednesday since the university and Carnesecca Arena is just six miles away and a 15-minute car ride from Citi Field.

“When you win in New York, everything gets magnified,” stated Pitino in a press conference alongside junior forward Zuby Ejiofor, Mets Hall of Famer and St. John’s alumnus John Franco, and junior center Vince Iwuchukwu.

“It’s the greatest city in the world, the greatest restaurants in the world, the greatest media in the world, the financial capital of the world, and everything’s great about it when you win. When you lose, as some teams have gone through some pains, it takes time to build it back up.”

As St. John’s fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Round of 32 of the 2025 NCAA March Madness Tournament, a deflating loss as a No. 2 seed in the West Region, the Red Storm capped off its season at 31-5 overall—tying for the most wins ever in program history in a given season.

“As a former athlete, a former student and alumnus, I’m so happy that Coach (Pitino) and the guys built on the year they had last year,” said Franco, a left-handed pitcher of the St. John’s baseball team from 1979-1981 and Mets from 1990-2004. “Going to The Garden and watching them play, it was just an amazing season. People haven’t seen this since their college days back at The Garden…

I think they did a great job and all these kids should be applauding the season that they had.”

Get Zuby Warming Up In The Bullpen

Junior forward Zuby Ejiofor, named the 2025 Big East Most Improved Player and to the 2025 All-Big East First Team, finishing with 14.7 points per game this year and 8.1 rebounds, had the opportunity of throwing out Wednesday afternoon’s first pitch in Queens.

Though the Garland, Texas native did not play baseball when he was younger, the six-foot-nine Ejiofor did not disappoint on his delivery—firing a strike to Franco, who was set behind home plate, as well as his teammates, capturing the moment on their phones.

“I have never played baseball in my life, so I thought I threw a pretty good pitch,” said Ejiofor. “It was a strike… I’m going to give the ball to my family. I know they were tuned in and they are my biggest supporters.”

