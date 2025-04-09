What A Surprise: Snell To The IL

Image Credit: MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — Well, it didn’t take long for one of the 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitchers to go on the IL. This past Tuesday, Blake Snell was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation retroactive to April 3rd. The 32-year-old two-time Cy Young-winning lefty that Los Angeles signed this winter for $182 million for five years is no stranger to the IL or DL as he enters his tenth big league season.

Snell has pitched 213 games in the Major Leagues, all starts, and has thrown 1,105.2 innings. He has an average of 5.2 innings a game, and last season, he pitched the first complete game of his career for the San Francisco Giants. He has been on the DL 10 times as a Major League pitcher.

The Dodgers have 14 players on the IL or DL, and 12 are pitchers. What is the reason?

When pitchers get injured today, in many cases, it has nothing to do with innings pitched or days of rest, as the baseball brainbox would have you believe. Here’s an example of two players who pitched in the big leagues before the analytical gurus took over the game: The San Francisco Giants’ Juan Marichel, Laguna Verde, Dominican Republic, will be my first example. Let me compare Marichel to Snell; in his first ten years in the big leagues, Marichel started 291 games and threw 2,248 innings with 170 complete games and 37 shutouts.

His only no-hitter was a 1-0 game the Hall of Fame Dominican pitched against Houston on June 15, 1963. On July 2 of that same year, He and the Milwaukee Braves Warren Spahn faced off in a 16-inning game, where the Giants would win 1-0 on a walk-off home run by Willie Mays. Marichel walked four and struck out 10 that day. 39-year-old Spahn threw 201 pitches, and 25-year-old Marichal threw 227. Neither of them missed their next scheduled start, and Spahn threw a complete game shutout at his next start on July 7, 1963. Marichal ended his career with an ERA of 2.89, 471 games pitched, 244 complete games, 52 shutouts, and 3,507 innings pitched, and was rarely on the DL.

Interesting fact: Despite having a dominant career, Marichal never won the Cy Young Award.

The human body can perform at a level like this when it is adequately conditioned, and the pitcher is taught how to pitch by seasoned baseball lifters and not analytical Yale graduates who have never played at this level. How they have been allowed to ruin our game is beyond comprehension, much like what we are seeing in our country at the highest level today.

Snell is an amazing talent who is only doing what he is being told to do. He will return in a few weeks, and it looks like he will miss only two games. One thing that has changed in the game is the advancements in the medical profession and how they treat injuries.

And let’s face it: Major League Baseball truly needs medical professionals to keep their millionaires on the field.

