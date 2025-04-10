A Grand Slam as Rays Show Resilience and Hang On

Image Credit: MLB

TAMPA, FL — On a beautiful Wednesday spring evening, the eighth home game for the Tampa Bay Rays at Steinbrenner Field in 2025, Tampa Bay snapped a five-game losing skid.

After navigating through some unexpected delays from the parking lot to the press box, and finally settling in to watch Rays’ starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot, the right-hander faced some early first inning challenges against the Los Angeles Angels but was able to ultimately escape a bases-loaded jam.

In the bottom of the first, after two Rays hits and a walk, José Caballero hit a grand slam to stake the team to an exhilarating early 4-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Pepiot struggled again in the second, giving up a lead-off home run to Kyren Paris after two quick outs loaded the bases followed by a pop out from cleanup hitter Jorge Soler (Havana, Cuba) to get out of the second bases-loaded situation.

The Angels narrowed the lead with solo home runs in the fourth and fifth innings, adding to the game’s tension. However, the Rays responded with an insurance run when leadoff hitter Yandy Díaz also hit a solo home run, the Cuban All-Star’s first HR of 2025 and 15th dating back to the start of 2024.

In the eighth inning, Paris hit his second home run of the game and fourth solo HR by Angel hitters. Though it wasn’t enough as closer Pete Fairbanks pitched a perfect ninth to secure a 5-4 triumphant victory for the Rays, their first win after losing five straight games.

Overall, the Rays did an outstanding job in “converting” the stadium, the spring training home of the New York Yankees and regular season home of the Tampa Tarpons, their single A affiliate, into their new temporary “home.”

In the news off the field, the City of St. Petersburg City Council voted to allocate funds for repairs to Tropicana Field, which Hurricane Milton damaged. Work is set to begin in August and be completed in time for the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

