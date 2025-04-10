Final pool composition announced for 2026 World Baseball Classic

Image Credit: World Baseball Classic

Brazil, Chinese Taipei, Colombia and Nicaragua Placed into Pools After Advancing from Qualifiers Played Earlier this Year; Defending Champions from Samurai Japan to Host Pool C at Tokyo Dome; 2023 Runner-Ups from Team USA to Host Pool B at Daikin Park in Houston; San Juan to Host Pool A; Miami Hosting Three Rounds, Including Pool D in First Round; 2026 World Baseball Classic Starts March 5th, Championship Round to Begin on March 15th

World Baseball Classic, Inc. (WBCI) recently announced the finalized pools and schedule for the 2026 World Baseball Classic following the Qualifiers held earlier this year in Taipei, Taiwan and Tucson, Arizona.

In 2023, the field of teams expanded to 20 for the first time in the tournament’s history. The 16 teams that finished within the top four of their respective first round pools in the 2023 Classic are invited to play in 2026 and will be joined by the four teams that have advanced from Qualifiers, including Brazil, Chinese Taipei, Colombia and Nicaragua.

Pool A will take place at Hiram Bithorn Stadium, which returns as a World Baseball Classic host in 2026 after serving as a first-round venue in 2006, 2009 and 2013. Games in San Juan will be played from Friday, March 6th-Wednesday, March 11th, with the host team Puerto Rico joined by Canada, Colombia, Cuba and Panama.

Pool B at Daikin Park will also be played from Friday, March 6th-Wednesday, March 11th. The ballpark, which is hosting the World Baseball Classic for the first time, will feature teams from Brazil, Great Britain, Italy, Mexico and the United States.

Pool C will be played at the Tokyo Dome, which has hosted pools in each of the previous five World Baseball Classics (2006, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2023), from Thursday, March 5th-Tuesday, March 10th. The teams competing in Tokyo will include the host team and defending World Baseball Classic Champions from Samurai Japan, along with Australia, Chinese Taipei, Czechia and Korea.

loanDepot park in Miami, which will host Pool D in the opening round, became the first venue in tournament history to host games in all three rounds of a World Baseball Classic in the same year in 2023, and will once again host contests in each of the three rounds in 2026, culminating with the Championship Game.

First round games in Miami will be played from Friday, March 6th-Wednesday, March 11th and will feature the Dominican Republic, Israel, the Netherlands, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Similar to the 2023 World Baseball Classic, opening round games will feature pool play in each of the four venues with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the Quarterfinals, which again features single-elimination games.

The Quarterfinals in Houston and Miami will be played on Friday, March 13th and Saturday, March 14th. Daikin Park will host the teams advancing from Pool A and Pool B, while loanDepot park hosts the teams advancing from Pool C and Pool D. If Team USA advances to the Quarterfinal round in Houston, their game will be played on Friday, March 13th regardless of whether they are the Pool B winner or runner-up.

Similarly, if Samurai Japan advances to the Quarterfinal round in Miami, their game will take place on Saturday, March 14th regardless of whether they are the Pool C winner or runner-up.

The Championship Round in Miami will begin on Sunday, March 15th with the first of two Semifinal matchups while the second Semifinal takes place on Monday, March 16th. The Championship Game will be played on Tuesday, March 17th.

Full ticketing information for the 2026 tournament will be announced at a later date, but fans can register now at worldbaseballclassic.com/tickets to receive the most up to date information, including how to receive exclusive priority access before tickets go on sale.

The World Baseball Classic is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) as the sport’s official National Team World Championship.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

