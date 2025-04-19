If You Want, Don’t Laugh, Enduring Hurts – Si Quieres, No Te Rías, Aguantar Hace Daño

“Comparing baseball to any other sport is like saying the ‘Hope Diamond’ is a fine piece of coal… The endless variety of finishes and the countless physical and mental skills required to play it alone make baseball incomparable.” – Bill Veck.

Coral Gables, Florida, Florida (VIP-WIRE) — Admonish me Father, for getting married.

-But, son, that’s not a sin.

-Oh no?!… Then why do I feel so much guilt?

-o-o-o-

A group of women goes on a spiritual retreat to improve their relationships with their husbands.

The priest asks them:

-Which of you love your husbands?

All the women raised their hands.

Then the priest asked:

“And when was the last time you told them you loved them?”

Some answered “today,” others “yesterday,” most didn’t even remember.

Then he asked them to take out their cell phones and send the following message to each husband:

“My love, I love you so much and appreciate everything you do for me and our beautiful family. I love you.”

He asked them to read their responses aloud.

They were:

“What’s got into you?! Are you okay?” “No, man, old lady! Don’t tell me you crashed again.” “I don’t understand. What the hell are you trying to tell me with that? Now, what did you do?!… I’m not going to forgive you this time!” “What happened?! Are you on drugs or something? “Don’t bother me, just tell me how much you need!” “Am I dreaming, or is this message for the neighbor?” If you don’t tell me who you’re sending this message to, you’ll never see me again.

And the best of all the responses:

“Who are you?! I don’t have this number registered, but I’d like to meet you. Send me a photo!”

-o-o-o-

“After a great pleasure, comes the real crash”… Anonymous.

“Something our grandmothers used to call the great sin, young women today call a remarkable sexual experience”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

Oh, Rosalía!… The gossiper is talking badly about you behind your back.

“Right?!… And can anyone understands her?”

-o-o-o-

Pretty doll, do you love me?

Well, I don’t know. Die, to see if I cry.

-o-o-o-

“When the problem is an urgent need to go to the bathroom, green guavas are no good”… Anonymous.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Si Quieres, No Te Rías, Aguantar Hace Daño

“Comparar el beisbol con cualquier otro deporte, es como decir que ‘El Diamante de la Esperanza’ es un buen pedazo de carbón… Nada más la interminable variedad de los finales y las innumerables habilidades físicas y mentales que se necesitan para jugarlo, hacen del beisbol algo incomparable”… Bill Veck.

Coral Gables, Florida, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – -Acúseme padre, de que me casé.

-Pero, hijo si eso no es pecado.

-¡¿Ah no?!… Y entonces, ¿por qué estoy tan arrepentido?

-o-o-o-

Un grupo de mujeres, va a un retiro espiritual para mejorar las relaciones de pareja con sus respectivos esposos.

El párroco les pregunta:

-¿Quiénes de ustedes aman a sus maridos?

Todas las mujeres levantaron la mano.

Entonces preguntó el cura:

-¿Y cuándo fue la última vez que les dijeron que los amaban?

Unas respondieron “hoy”, otras “ayer”, la mayoría ni recordaban.

Entonces les pidió que tomaran sus celulares y les enviaran el siguiente mensaje a cada marido:

“Amor mío, te quiero mucho y valoro todo lo que haces por mí y por nuestra hermosa familia. Te amo.”

Les pidió que leyeran en voz alta las respuestas que enviaran ellos.

Estas fueron:

“¡¿Qué mosca te picó ?! ¿Estás bien?” “¡No hombre, vieja! no me digas que chocaste otra vez.” “No entiendo, ¿qué diablos me quieres decir con eso?” “¡¿Ahora, qué hiciste?!… ¡No te voy a perdonar esta vez!” “¡¿Qué pasó?! ¿estás drogada o qué?” “¡No molestes, dime cuánto necesitas y ya!” “¿Estoy soñando, o este mensaje es para el vecino?” “Si no me dices a quién le mandas este mensaje, no me vuelves a ver.”

Y la mejor de todas:

“¡¿Quién eres?! Es que no tengo este número registrado, pero me gustaría conocerte. ¡Envíame una foto!”

-o-o-o-

“Después de un gustazo, viene el trancazo”… Anónimo.

“Algo que nuestras abuelas solían llamar el gran pecado, las jovencitas de hoy llaman notable experiencia sexual”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

¡Ay, Rosalía!… La comadre anda hablando mal de ti por detrás.

¡¿Cierto?!… ¿Y se le entiende?

-o-o-o-

Muñeca linda, ¿me quieres?

Pues no sé. Muérete, a ver si lloro.

-o-o-o-

“Cuando el mal es de ir al baño con urgencia, no valen guayabas verdes”… Anónimo.

“El nombre de aquel Gobernador era Delio, más conocido por el diminutivo de Delito. Sí, allá gobernaba el Delito”… Suso.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

