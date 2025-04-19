Lindor Walks It Off With 250th Career Home Run

Image Credit: MLB

FLUSHING, NY — This has been a slow start for Juan Soto, though the Mets multi-hundred million dollar outfielder snapped an 0-12 skid with a game-tying RBI single in the fifth inning at Citi Field Friday evening.

And Francisco Lindor sent 39,627 fans home happy with his first walk-off ninth inning home run at Citi Field that led the Mets to a 5-4 win over the Cardinals. Lindor and the Mets won another game at home, 7-1 in the young season.

The Mets seem to be thriving at this point winning two straight from the Cardinals. Lindor got hold of a 1-1 cutter and the ball went to the right field Coca Cola corner for his 250th career home run. Mark Vientos in the sixth hit a leadoff home run that tied the game, and Brett Baty connected on a 1-2 slider for a double in the fifth.

Important, though, because Baty the night before had a double and RBI single. He recorded his first multi-hit game of the season Wednesday afternoon against the Twins in Minnesota. Important for Vientos and of course for Lindor.

The Mets are seeing some key elements of their lineup come around, and not much coming from the bat of Soto. Though it’s mid April and no reason not to expect Soto to have an impact soon.

There is limited reason to panic, even if Soto is not getting the pitches he was accustomed to seeing last season batting behind Aaron Judge in the Bronx. And before the hit, Mets fans gave Soto a standing ovation to offer support and inspiration. He broke a 3-for- 31 slide in the Mets two-run fifth inning.

“That’s who we are,” manager Carlos Mendoza said about Mets fans giving a boost for Soto. “They’re always going to be behind their players. We feel it and the other teams feel it. I’m pretty sure Juan felt it.”

Pete Alonso continued his fast start, his eighth career triple and first since July 22, 2023 in the first inning but was left stranded.

And for Lindor, the home run was a milestone, 250th of his career, making him the 11th Puerto Rican-born MLB player to ever reach the mark. But Lindor is more concerned about the wins. Numbers are not significant but this home run had Citi Field with roars that were reminiscent of a frenzy of their October postseason of last year against the Dodgers in the NLCS.

The Mets always believe they have a chance to win, they lost a lead in the 9th. Closer Edwin Díaz was not available after pitching out of the pen two consecutive games. Lindor said the milestone is a great number and was blessed to be where he is. But the win again to Lindor is more important.

“Everyone here knows we have to compete to play 27-outs,” the 2024 NL LatinoMVP said with that smile.”I knew it was going to get a home run. “We won, we get to go home. I’m done with this cold weather.”

Said manager Carlos Mendoza about Lindor, “There’s a lot that defines him. Not only moments like this. As soon as he gets to the ballpark, he’s impacting people in a positive way. I’m glad I have him.”

And Lindor said he was happy that fans are embracing Soto, showing love because his teammate deserves that. But the Mets pitching continues to thrive. They led the majors with a 2.30 ERA before this win, striking out 179 as a staff which is first in the majors and third in the NL.

Relievers have combined to post a 2.09 ERA, which is the best in the majors currently. Relievers stranded 22 of 28 inherited runners fourth best in the majors and tops in the NL. Starter David Peterson allowed three runs and seven hits in 5-⅓ innings, nine strikeouts, and no walks.

“He does a lot for this team on every side of the ball,” Peterson said about Lindor. “He comes in every day, same guy, good or bad. He does a lot in the clubhouse. Special to have someone like that as a teammate for long as I had. Continue to look forward to playing with him a long time and having him at short.”

And this Mets lineup has Lindor as their catalyst in the leadoff spot. Just a matter of time and Soto is expected to offer that production. Brandon Nimmo is seeing good at-bats and 310 career extra base hits makes it difficult for opposing pitching.

But this one was about Lindor who is halfway through his career and can hit for power. He came up big. As Mendoza said, “We’re witnessing a special player and a special career here.”

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor LatinoSports.com – X: (@Ring786), Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

