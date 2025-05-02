The President Insists on Pete Rose’s Pardon – El Presidente Insite en Perdón para Pete Rose

“When I’m in love, I feel beyond the law of gravity and beyond what they call space.“… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Pete Rose will be inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame soon, by order of President Donald Trump. His message to Commissioner Rob Manfred was: “Neither you, nor I, nor anyone else can deny those honors to someone who played baseball like Pete Rose.”

** In addition, a group of fans is preparing a lawsuit against Manfred, accusing him of harming the sport and the entertainment industry with his rule changes to favor ESPN and FOX, in exchange for the $1.4 billion they pay for broadcast rights…

** Puerto Rican from San Juan Kiké Hernánde, has lent a helping hand to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts in the face of the team’s pitching crisis. He replaced Freddie Freeman at first base, got a hit, scored two runs, and took the mound in the ninth inning to finish the game against the Marlins without allowing a run…

“I’m amazed by the price of the astronauts’ uniforms: $54 for a single pair of pants.”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** The Dodgers’ pitching drama this year is a never-ending story. In September 2015, they signed Juan Morillo, a native of Zulia, who never made it to the Major Leagues with them. They let him go, and now the 26-year-old is saving games for the Diamondbacks, with a fastball of up to 100 miles per hour…

** Jazz Chisholm, the brad from Nassau, Bahamas, has become a calamity for the Yankees. He struggles to make contact with the bat…

** The fan who fell seven meters onto the field at Pittsburgh Stadium from the top of the bleachers remains hospitalized and in critical condition. It happened on Wednesday, during a Cubs-Pirates game…

** Aaron Judge has taken the Yankees on his shoulders. He’s batting .427, with 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, 50 hits in 117 at-bats, and the team is in first place in the AL East, at 18-13…

-o-o-o-

“Space travel is still cheap… Let astronauts start charging by mileage, just so you know.”… La Pimpi.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

El Presidente Insiste en el Perdón de Rose

“Cuando estoy enamorada, me siento sin ley de gravedad y más allá de eso que llaman el espacio”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Pete Rose será elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown en poco tiempo, por orden del Presidente Donald Trump. Su mensaje para el comisionado Rob Manfred fue: “Ni usted, ni yo, ni nadie puede negarle esos honores a quien jugó beisbol como Pete Rose”…

** Además, un grupo de aficionados prepara una demanda contra Manfred, acusándolo de perjudicar el deporte y el espectáculo con sus cambios de Reglas para favorecer a ESPN y FOX, a cambio del dinero que pagan por derechos de transmisión, mil 400 millones de dólares por temporada…

** El puertorriqueño de San Juan, Kiké Hernández, le ha dado una manito al mánager de los Dodgers Dave Roberts, ante la crisis del pitcheo que padece ese equipo. Reemplazó a Freddie Freeman en primera base, conectó un hit, anotó dos carreras y subió al montículo en el noveno inning, para finalizar el juego frente a los Marlins, sin permitir carreras…

“Estoy asombrada por el precio de los uniformes de los astronautas: 54 dólares con un solitario pantalón”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** El drama de los Dodgers y su pitcheo este año, es una historia de nunca acabar. En septiembre de 2015, firmaron al zuliano, Juan Morillo, quien nunca llegó con ellos a Grandes Ligas. Lo dejaron ir, y ahora el muchacho, de 26 años, anda salvando juegos para los Diamondbacks, con una recta hasta de cien millas por hora…

** El perreroso de Nassau, Bahamas, Jazz Chisholm, se ha convertido en una calamidad para los Yankees. Le cuesta mucho hacer contacto con el bate…

** El espectador que cayó al terreno del estadio de Pittsburgh, desde lo más alto de los bleachers, siete metros, sigue hospitalizado y en críticas condiciones. Ocurrió el miércoles, durante un juego Cachorros-Piratas …

**Aaron Judge se ha echado a los Yankees al hombro. Batea para .427, 10 jonrones, 32 impulsadas, 50 hits en 117 turnos y el equipo en primer lugar de la División Este, con 18-13…

-o-o-o-

“Los viajes al espacio resultan económicos todavía… Deja que los astronautas comiencen a cobrar por millas recorridas, para que veas”… La Pimpi.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5