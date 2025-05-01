Dodgers Suffer Pitching Drama – Drama de Pitcheo Sufren los Dodgers

“Those who complain that they can’t live on the salary they receive seem to be saying they’d be better off without a salary.”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Last Saturday, Eugenio Suárez, a native of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, became the 19th big leaguer to hit four home runs in a game, with the Diamondbacks against the Braves. How many natives in the Spanish-speaking world have accomplished that feat?

The Answer: The only other player born in a Spanish-speaking area with four home runs in a Major League game is Puerto Rican Carlos Delgado, on September 25, 2003, with the Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Dodgers’ Drama

We assumed the Dodgers were going to start May with numbers like the Mets’, 21-9. And yesterday the Dodgers woke up in first place in their division, at 20-10, but besieged by the Giants, 19-9, and the Padres, 18-11.

The drama in Los Angeles is the injured starting pitchers Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw, Emmet Sheehan, Gavin Stone, and River Ryan. Manager Dave Robert is planning to use relievers to start games and is asking Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki to start on less rest.

By the way, Sasaki is still looking for his first win, at 0-1, 3.55 ERA.

And now, adding to this worrying outlook is the possibility of Shohei Ohtani being suspended, as announced, due to the progress of the investigation into his possible involvement in his translator’s betting.

Everyone’s Mission Is to Dominate Juan Soto

Logically, the combo pitching team has focused, when pitching against the Mets, on dominating Juan Soto. A scout confided in me yesterday, at breakfast at El Camarón Borracho in Miami Beach: “I worked on the investigation into Soto. The data I passed on to our pitching has yielded very good results. And it’s clear the same is happening with pitchers on other teams.”

Logically, the rest of that lineup, like Pete Alonso, is seeing less awkward pitches. Pete is hitting .346 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs.

However, with Soto hitting just .250, three home runs, and 12 RBIs, the Mets entered yesterday’s game with the best record of the 30 teams, 21-9… Great going guys, great going!…

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Drama de Pitcheo Sufren los Dodgers

“Quienes se quejan de que no pueden vivir con el sueldo que reciben, parecen expresar que mejor estarían sin sueldo”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: El sábado pasado, Eugenio Suárez, nativo de Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, se convirtió en el bigleaguer 19 en sacar cuatro jonrones en un juego, con los Diamondbacks frente a los Bravos. ¿Cuántos nativos del mundo de habla hispana han logrado esa hazaña?

La Respuesta: El único otro pelotero nacido en área de nuestro idioma con cuatro jonrones en un juego de las Mayores, es el puertorriqueño Carlos Delgado, el 25 de septiembre de 2003, con los Blue Jays, ante los Tampa Bay Rays.

El Drama de los Dodgers

Suponíamos que los Dodgers iban a comenzar mayo con números como los de los Mets, 21-9. Y amanecieron ayer los Dodgers en primer lugar de su división, con 20-10, pero asediados por los Gigantes, 19-9 y por los Padres, 18-11.

El drama en Los Ángeles, son los pitchers abridores lesionados, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw, Emmet Sheehan, Gavin Stone y River Ryan. El manager Dave Robert está por utilizar relevistas para abrir juegos y por pedirles a Yoshinobu Yamamoto y a Roki Sasaki que abran con menos descanso.

Por cierto, Sasaki sigue buscando su primera victoria, con 0-1, 3.55.

Y a ese preocupante panorama se agrega ahora la posibilidad de que suspendan a Shohei Ohtani, según anunciaron, debido a cómo van las investigaciones sobre posible participación de él en las apuestas de su traductor.

La Misión de Todos Es Dominar a Juan Soto

Lógicamente, el pitcheo en combo, se ha dedicado, al lanzar frente a los Mets, a dominar a Juan Soto. Un scout me confiaba ayer, en el desayuno de El Camarón Borracho, en Miami Beach: “Trabajé en la investigación acerca de Soto. Los datos que pasé a nuestro pitcheo han dado muy buenos resultados. Y está a la vista que ocurre lo mismo con lanzadores de otros equipos”.

Lógicamente, el resto de esa alineación, como Pete Alonso, ven lanzamientos menos incómodos. Pete batea para .346, con siete jonrones y 28 impulsadas.

No obstante, con Soto en apenas .250 de promedio al bate, tres cuadrangulares y 12 remolcadas, los Mets llegaron al juego de ayer con el mejor récord de los 30 equipos, sus 21-9… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

