Are Perennial Losers Hurting Baseball?

Image Credit: Ruben Magana/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Everyone loves a winner, but with thirty Major League Baseball teams, someone has to lose, and if your team is not winning well, that is a problem. That problem is acerbated when your team is a perennial loser. Some of these clubs have won a World Series or two and have great fan bases and beautiful new ballparks.

So, what is it that keeps organizations mediocre year after year? Is that hurting baseball?

One thing to always remember is baseball, like every other professional sport, is a business. Some of the owners may like the game, but every one of them is rich and wants to make a profit at the end of every season.

Fans know that owners have to make business decisions to turn a profit, and many of those decisions go against solidifying their club on the field. When low-profit teams get a great player, they usually sell him to another team, fearing losing him to free agency as they do not have the money to spend to keep him. Henceforth, they will not spend big money on players who can improve their team.

But realize this: there are only so many stars in this game that can turn a team around, and if they sign a big-money player, they have to worry about injuries, slumps, and if the fans will come in masses to see that player. In essence, spending big money is not always the answer.

Right now, there is uneasiness for Mets fans about superstar Juan Soto. The Mets have the best record in baseball today, and it makes it a bit easier to have patience with his slow start.

As my colleague Robert Rizzo at Latino Sports pointed out, “Most NYers were on (Juan) Soto slumping after the first week, so I kept saying give him a month. We are now entering May. He is hitting .250 with a .772 OPS: 3 HR and 12 RBI. I am gonna get concerned a week or two from now if he stays at that pace. But even with his slump, it benefits (Francisco) Lindor and (Pete) Alonso big time.”

Those stats are after 30 games, and there are 132 more to play! No need to panic yet.

Perennial loser organizations like the 2025 Angels, Marlins, Pirates, White Sox, and awful 4-25 Rockies will cry the blues about poor attendance not giving them the money to improve their organization at all levels, but how do you get people to come to the ballpark and spend money when there are low expectations…

Are these perennial losers hurting baseball?

